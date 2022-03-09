Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sadar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sitaram. The Sadar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhishek Singh Rana INC 15 Post Graduate 41 Rs 49,72,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anees Ahmad Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,34,44,910 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Most Backward Classes Of India 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 3,17,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Verma SP 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 88,77,594 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 16,84,900 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Om Prakash Singh (O.P. Singh) BSP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 14,12,62,963 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Prasad Upadhyay BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 7,02,24,026 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Sadar Election Result 2017

sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sitaram BJP 3 Post Graduate 68 Rs 3,88,44,262 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 61,693 ~ 61 Thou+ Abhishesh IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 5,81,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar SP 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 60,26,353 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 17,94,648 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avadhesh Narayan RLD 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,05,68,021 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal Most Backward Classes Of India 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,13,208 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 22,17,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 11,73,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prem Chandra Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 34 Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Prasad BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 3,63,85,013 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rohit Maurya IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanatya Kumar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 81,27,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Satish IND 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 8,58,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Sadar Election Result 2012

sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar SP 1 12th Pass 25 Rs 18,97,344 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Singh BJP 1 Graduate 54 Rs 46,37,794 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 1,86,857 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chhavilal IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,05,224 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Pratap AD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 26,36,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Narayan INC 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 57,18,859 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jailal IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj JD(U) 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,69,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal NCP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 2,40,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Prasad BSP 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 42,85,055 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra RaIP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 9,16,700 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lagan LJP 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad PMSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 16,84,176 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vansh Raj RLM 1 8th Pass 53 Rs 25,70,385 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,36,670 ~ 1 Lacs+ Virendra IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 7,41,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

