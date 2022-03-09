Sadabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sadabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sadabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Ramveer Upadhyay. The Sadabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sadabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arti Bhatt AAP 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Avdhesh IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Avin Sharma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,39,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,89,676 ~ 1 Crore+ Jitendra Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 16,74,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ Mathura Prasad INC 1 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nem Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 10,40,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omveer Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 52 Rs 94,53,875 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Singh RLD 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 23,68,84,269 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 4,90,90,791 ~ 4 Crore+ Praveen Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 54,49,083 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Swadeshi Hind Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 12,38,120 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 14,72,06,703 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 3,57,71,878 ~ 3 Crore+ Ramveer Upadhyay BJP 1 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 13,74,89,172 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,94,77,017 ~ 1 Crore+ Shashikant IND 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,46,41,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

Sadabad Election Result 2017

sadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramveer Upadhyay BSP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 10,39,26,349 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,29,75,834 ~ 2 Crore+ Anil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,88,45,289 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Devendra Agrawal SP 2 10th Pass 51 Rs 24,32,79,612 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 8,21,517 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dr Anil Chaudhary RLD 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 73,57,415 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kailash Singh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 45,21,550 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,44,977 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusuma IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 89,54,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusumlata Sharma Apni Zindgi Apna Dal 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 27,68,302 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neetu Sharma Saman Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 2,18,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chandra Ojha Alias Subhash IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 31,64,262 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pritee Chaudhary BJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 28,22,760 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 4,71,86,778 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,86,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Subhash Chandra IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yatendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 49,38,800 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Sadabad Election Result 2012

sadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra Agrawal SP 6 10th Pass 47 Rs 21,91,29,447 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 12,37,556 ~ 12 Lacs+ Anil Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 92,59,680 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arya Ram Saran LD 3 5th Pass 74 Rs 5,05,050 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 3,14,482 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bani Singh IND 3 Graduate 67 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chaudhary Pratap Singh RLD 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,60,57,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Dinesh IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 71,423 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 74,43,560 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Malkhan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Mon Pal IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 87,12,063 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nayan Kamal Agrawal IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 54,492 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendri Devi Awami Party 0 Literate 34 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Sharma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,41,52,900 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chaudhary BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,08,15,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,13,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 52,400 ~ 52 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

