Badal Senior back in battle: ‘Powers with Centre, states must unite’

“Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was an exemplary leader… The Modi government’s tendency to centralise powers will weaken the country. Regional parties must form a front to take up this challenge.”

Though still weak after a recent bout with Covid-19, Shiromani Akali Dal patron and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 94, is as strong as ever in the defence of his party and the country’s federal structure.

In a whistle-stop interaction after three public meetings on February 3 that he gently cut short with “Beta, I am tired now”, Badal said the biggest achievement of his life has been his fight for Punjab’s rights. “As a party, whenever there was any ‘sankat’ (trouble) in Punjab, be it Emergency or the struggle for its rights, we were always at the forefront. I myself spent 15 years in jail. And when I formed the government, I did rajj ke (unlimited) development.”

“Be it farmers, labourers or traders, I did my best for peace and communal harmony,” he added. As people flagged down his car to take a selfie, his hands came together automatically, in a thanks.

This, his government’s public outreach, is something Badal takes special pride in. “As a party, as a government, I did my duty. In India, I was the only CM who used to do sangat darshan,’’ he said, recounting how he would take officers to the people. “We would go to wards and villages. That is how you get to learn about the real problems of people.”

On the federal structure for which his party had once waged a Dharam Yudh Morcha to get more powers for Punjab under the Anandpur Sahib resolution in 1982, he said just like all “ang (limbs)” have to be strong for a healthy body, states must be empowered for a powerful India. “All the powers have now gone into the hands of the Centre.” Hence, he said, “Regional parties must come together.”

Asked about any leader that he has idealised, Badal paused for a moment and then answered, “Vajpayee, he was an ideal leader. He did not discriminate among people… He took everyone along.”

The former CM, who once enjoyed very warm relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also criticised the bid to polarise the country. “Polarisation is very damaging. It doesn’t allow people to make any progress.”

Looking back at his political career spanning over seven decades, Badal remembered how his village had made him a sarpanch when he came home after graduation from Lahore. “I went to Giani Kartar Singh, a minister, and asked him to nominate me as a PCS officer (a tehsildar), but he refused, saying ‘I want you to become someone who would give jobs’.” This is a household story in Killianwali village dominated by the Jakhar clan. Kartar Singh was their patriarch, and MP at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Badal started the day from Dabwali Rahurianwali village. It was a cold, foggy, rainy day, the perfect excuse for a delay, but the oldest politician known to contest an Assembly election was five minutes early for his meeting at Kangan Khera village in Lambi.

A group of villagers waiting for him under a shed stood up as he walked in, helped by his securitymen. As the dhaadi jatha, which had been entertaining the listeners, piped down, Badal greeted the audience saying “I can’t express in words the happiness I feel on seeing you.” He then appealed for votes, reminding the village that he adopted a few years ago of their long association with him. “I have come here many times and whenever I have made any request to you, be it a small fight or a struggle against the government, you have always supported me… You are my family.”