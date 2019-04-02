In Punjab, SAD names 3 more: Retd IAS officer Guru gets Fatehgarh Sahib

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Monday announced the names of three candidates, including retired IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Guru will contest from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) parliamentary seat, while SAD party has retained its MP Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib. Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra will contest from Patiala seat, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

With this, the Akali Dal has announced names of five candidates. It had already announced the names of former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and former deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Charanjit Singh Atwal from Khadoor Sahib and Jalandhar (reserve) seats, respectively.

Out of the total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Akali Dal will contest on 10 while its ally BJP will fight on three seats as per seat-sharing arrangements.

Guru had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 and 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections from Bhadaur and Bassi Pathana seats, respectively. He is hoping to be third time lucky.

“It is often said that it is difficult for bureaucrats to be politicians. But I am enjoying performing `sewa’ of the masses I feel lucky at being chosen to serve the masses. My main priorities for the area will health and education,” said Guru who was principal secretary to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal before joining politics.

Guru had lost to Congress’s Mohd Sadik in 2012 while in 2017 he came at a distant third in Bassi Pathana. The seat was won by Congress’s Gurpreet Singh while the AAP candidate emerged runners up.

Sukhbir held two rallies in support of Guru – in Khanna and Amargarh areas – Lehragaga MLA and party’s probable choice from Sangrur – Parminder Singh Dhindsa – was also present. Incidentally, his Rajya Sabha MP father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had earlier urged Dhindsa not to contest the parliamentary polls. The parliamentarian has resigned from all party posts. Dhindsa didn’t reply when asked whether his father will campaign for him if he was granted the SAD ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

For Anandpur Sahib, SAD retained its MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who carries the tag of giant-killer. A three-time MP, Chandumajra had defeated Ambika Soni of Congress in 2014. prior to that, in 1998, Chandumajra had defeated Congress’s Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala in 1998. In 1996 also, Chandumajra, who was the first president of Youth Akali Dal, had won from Patiala.

From Patiala, SAD has named Surjit Singh Rakhra, who was a cabinet minister in the previous SAD-BJP government. He had lost the 2017 Vidhan Sabha election from Samana to Rajinder Singh of Congress. AAP nominee Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi had won from Patiala in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defeating nearest rival Preneet Kaur of Congress. SAD candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon had finished a close third.

Patiala is considered the home turf of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. After announcing Rakhra’s name, Sukhbir targeted the CM saying “Punjab ro raha hai, Captain so reha hai (Punjab is weeping as Captain sleeps). This is the most inefficient government Punjab has seen since 1947. In fact, the CM is nowhere to be seen in the state, so lost is he in his leisure and pleasure”.

SAD launches membership drive

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Akali Dal Monday launched a membership drive. The drive was launched by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally in Khanna where he issued the first membership slip to senior party leader Ranjit Singh Talwandi. The membership drive, a party leader said, was being carried out after a gap of five years and was a precursor to elect the SAD president after a five-year term. The leader said circle level delegates of the party would elect district-level delegates who in turn would elect state-level delegates. The state-level delegates would eventually elect SAD president. A fee of Rs 10 would be charged for membership from an individual. The existing members would also need to renew their membership and pay the fee – once in five years, said a leader. SAD hopes to have members running in lakhs during the drive, said the leader, adding that party would also gain financially. “This is how parties run,” the leader said. The last date for the membership drive is June 30.