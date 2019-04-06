SAD hands over ticket to reluctant candidate

The Shiromani Akali Dal Friday named former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa as party candidate from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, reposing faith in a member of the Dhindsa family for the fourth consecutive time despite the fact that the Lehragaga MLA had reportedly expressed reluctance to content the general election.

Advertising

Parminder’s father, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former Union minister, too in the recent past had asked him not to contest the polls and had also said that he would not campaign for him if he decided to fight elections. Parminder, however, had said he would abide by the party’s decision.

“I had advised him not to contest. But, ultimately he had to take the call. Now, as a father I can only give him blessings and best wishes. Nothing more than that,” Sukhdev Dhindsa told The Indian Express. “He is a five-time MLA and remained minister in Punjab’s cabinet for 10 years. He can make his own decisions and he has enough political experience. However, I will not be able to campaign for him”.

Parminder, on the other hand said, “I feel it is another responsibility that the party has bestowed on me and I hope I can live upto the expectations of the party”.

Asked about his initial “reluctance” to contest the polls, Parminder said, “I was happy being an MLA. I was keen to stay in state politics. But, if the party needs me…wherever they need me…I will do my duty irrespective of what I want. Ultimately, it is the party which decides where you can work”.

On his father advising him against contesting the polls the Lehragaga MLA said, “He has his views. I sat with him and we had a discussion. He said I was senior enough to take a decision”.

Parminder quoted her father as telling him, “Take your call. My suggestion is this [that you do not contest]. Ultimately decision is yours. I can not impose anything on you”.

Asked about his father’s remarks that he will not campaign for him, Parminder said, “It is his decision. I cannot say anything on his behalf. I will respect his feelings”.

Sukhdev Dhindsa had contested three Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur on SAD ticket – in 2004, 2009 and 2014. He had registered a victory in 2004 over Congress’s Arvind Khanna. In 2009, he had lost to Congress’s Vijayinder Singla and to AAP’s Bhagwant Mann in 2014.

Sukdev Dhindsa, who was one of the core committee members and party secretary general in the SAD, had quit all party posts last year citing health reasons. Subsequently, three party veterans from Majha – Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahampura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former cabinet minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan – revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, blaming him for party’s dismal performance in 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. The trio went on to form new political party SAD (Taksali) which is contesting May 19 polls.

With party handing over the ticket to Parminder from Sangrur, questions are being asked whether the SAD has enough faces to give chance to them in Lok Sabha rather than depending on one family.

Parminder, meanwhile, had remained active in political meetings in Sangrur. Much before formally announcing his candidature, Sukhbir as well as former minister Bikram Majithia had hinted that the ticket will go to him.

Asked about the slide in SAD, especially in the light of massive drubbing of the party in 2017, Parminder, who was among 15 party leaders who won, said, “I feel the perception that has been made out is not based on ground realities. The results will speak for themselves. Rather than preempting anything I would say public will decide and results will show that the ground realities are very different than what is being made out.”

Sangrur is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, who is seeking re-election from the seat. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

Parminder had started his political career by winning Sunam bypoll in 2000. Subsequently he won from Sunam in 2002, 2007 and 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections. In 2017, was elected from Lehragaga where SAD fielded him as party candidate against Rajinder Kaur Bhattal of Congress. Parminder was finance minister in the SAD-BJP government from 2012 to 2017 and PWD minister in the alliance government from 2007 to 2012. At present, he is holding the post of party’s general secretary.

With the announcement of Parminder’s candidature from Sangrur, the Akali Dal has so far fielded nominees from six seats.

The SAD has fielded sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib, former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra from Patiala seat, former IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve), former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur from Khadoor Sahib and former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Charanjit Singh Atwal from Jalandhar (reserve) seat.

As per seat sharing arrangement with ally BJP, SAD will contest on ten seats and BJP on three. SAD is yet to announce candidates for Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot (reserve) and Ludhiana.