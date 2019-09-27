SAD fumes after BJP poaches its MLA, calls it violation of coalition dharma

The SAD core committee has decided to contest Assembly polls in Haryana alone and not in alliance with BJP. The decision, taken at the party’s core committee meeting, came as SAD accused BJP of violating the coalition dharma by inducting the lone Akali Dal MLA in Haryana, Balkaur Singh.

“We condemn the BJP for using political muscle power to make SAD Kalanwali legislator Balkaur Singh join the saffron party. This act was against the principle of coalition ‘dharma’,” read a statement released by SAD. The core committee meeting at Amritsar was presided by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The statement added, “The core committee noted that BJP not only betrayed SAD but also backtracked from commitments it had made vis a vis Haryana Assembly elections. We view the decision to co-opt Akali MLA Balkaur Singh into the BJP as an ‘undesirable’ act not expected from an old ally…SAD has always stood through thick and thin with the BJP in national interest. It is condemnable that the BJP has chosen to ignore the steadfast support of the SAD and decided to induct an Akali MLA into its fold.”

The core committee also alleged it was BJP which had committed to contest Haryana elections jointly. It said, “Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had even held a press conference on the eve of the parliamentary elections and announced that the BJP and the SAD would contest the Assembly elections jointly while soliciting support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Hitting out, the statement said: “Akali Dal extended support to the BJP wholeheartedly across the country. However when the time came for the BJP to reciprocate the SAD’s gesture, it backed out and even went to the extent of making an Akali MLA join the saffron party.”