SAD eyes vote division in Majha, Cong wary of triangular contest

Seeking to rtain its lost glory, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is eyeing gains in Punjab’s Majha, which was a strong hold of the party before it lost the region to the Congress in 2017.

The Panthic belt had given just two of the 25 seats to Akali Dal, which calls itself a party of Sikhs, in 2017 while the Congress secured 22.

Amid the backdrop of sacrilege incidents, it was the first time when Akali Dal saw the Sikh voters turning their back on the party in Majha, the region that worst affected by militancy in the 1980s and 1990s. However, with the Aam Adami Party (AAP) gaining ground in the region, the Akali Dal is hopeful that it would be a direct beneficiary of the new equation that has emerged.

Elaborating, former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha said that AAP is gradually eating into the Congress vote bank even as SAD’s vote bank has remained intact.

“AAP took away some votes from SAD in 2017, which led to party’s defeat in the region. This time, the same is going to happen with the Congress. The AAP dented Akali votes in my constituency too, but I managed to secure more than 62,000 votes. AAP can’t damage us anymore but it will definitely hurt the Congress. And this will be true for the entire Majha region,” said Valtoha, who is again contesting from Khemkaran.

While Valtoha was confident of his calculation, his rival and sitting MLA from Khemkaran, Sukhpal Bhullar, looked worried as he hosted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Amargarhkot on Thursday evening.

“There is a three-cornered contest on the seat. On one side are the Akalis, who are still bearing the burnt of sacrilege incidents, on the other side is AAP,” Bhullar said, adding that he too was worried with the AAP making inroads into Congress’ vote bank.

While Valtoha feels that even though Congress won’t be diminished altogether, he says that the Sikh vote back would come back to SAD.

“The Sikh vote bank will come to us in this election. Arvind Kejriwal is taking Sikhs for granted, but he is mistaken. There is anger among the Sikhs as Kejriwal government stopped the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar and AAP leaders even gave contradictory statements over the issue. Bhagwant Mann said that Davinder’s file is pending with Delhi LG and later Kejriwal said that Board concerned is yet to take a decision. Kejriwal has not appointed any Sikh as a minister in his Cabinet. How can they claim to be champion of the Sikh cause,” Valtoha asked.

Meanwhile, Bhullar isn’t hesitating in seeking votes on caste lines. Bhullar, who is a Jatt Sikh leader, said, “When my ticket was not announced, I asked Channi Sahib why is my ticket late? He told me that there are around 2 lakh voters in Khemkaran, but at least 80,000 of them are Mahjabi Sikh. He had then said that I will get ticket and he will also come to campaign for me. Since the ticket was given to me by Channi sahib, all the 80,000 Rangreta Guru Ka Beta (Majhabi Sikhs) will vote for me.”