SAD candidate promises Rs 2000 to women, free education for poor children

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Mohali, Parminder Singh Sohana, on Tuesday promised that if his party was voted to power in the upcoming Punjab polls, then they would provide free education to poor children and under Mata Khivi Yojana all women will be given Rs 2000 monthly.

“The blue cardholder women will be given an allowance of Rs 2000 as well as 800 units of free electricity. The blue cards of people, that were cancelled by the Congress government due to personal grievances, will be reinstated,” Sohana said.

Parvinder Singh, while visiting the surrounding colonies — including Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, and Guru Nanak Amar Colony — also said that special care was taken of the poor during the Akali government. They will take the same care of people, the womena nd the poor if they are again voted back to power.

Singh also briefed people in detail about the 13 point agenda of the Akali Dal.