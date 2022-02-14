Punjab: SAD-BSP candidate accuses former minister of nepotism

Parvinder Singh Sohana, the joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party from Mohali, accused Congress’ Balbir Singh Sidhu of nepotism. He alleged that Sidhu had encouraged corruption as the Health Minister, which was the reason behind his removal from the post of minister.

Sohana also alleged that Sidhu had wasted taxpayers’ money and did not develop the Mohali constituency. He added that there is massive corruption in the development works in Mohali. Accusing Sidhu of nepotism, Sohana said that the former minister had done nothing for the welfare of the people but worked only for himself and his family.

“Sidhu had grabbed ten acres of valuable land in Balongi at Gaushala. Similarly, he also grabbed Shamlat lands of different villages. He (Sidhu) made his brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu a cooperative bank chairman as well as the mayor of Mohali City. He also made his son the president of the district youth congress,” Sohana said.