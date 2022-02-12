SAD-BSP alliance will sweep Feb 20 Punjab Assembly polls, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday, claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance was all set to sweep the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and people had already made up their mind to hand over the reins of the state to an alliance which would put the state back on the track of development as well as restart social welfare initiatives.

Addressing a bunch of election meetings in Jalalabad constituency, the SAD President said that the SAD-BSP alliance was likely to win more than 80 seats in the state. He said that the people would punish the Congress for non-fulfillment of promises made to the people, including failure to waive farmer loans and provide jobs to youths, besides refusal to increase Shagun scheme amount to Rs. 51000 and stalling an increase in old-age pension rates.

He said that the Congress had cheated people with tall promises and by taking a false oath on the holy Gutka Sahib. Sukhbir added that even after changing the Chief Minister, the state government had failed to deliver on its promises. He said that instead of giving relief to the people, CM Charanjit Singh Channi patronized the sand mafia and looted officers with promises of plum postings and transfers. “The 111-day tenure of Channi will be remembered as the most corrupt in the history of the state”.

Lashing out at the AAP, Badal said the party’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal had already displayed his anti-Punjab intentions by filing a PIL in the Supreme Court demanding closure of thermal plants in the state, besides transfer of Punjab’s river waters to Haryana and Delhi and demanding the registration of criminal cases against farmers who burn their paddy stubble in winter out of sheer desperation. “Punjabis cannot afford to waste another five years by giving one chance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as being demanded by the party. They should instead repose their faith in the tried and tested pro-development policies of the SAD-BSP alliance”.

Badal also urged Punjabis to reject outsiders and said that the SAD-BSP alliance alone represented the regional aspirations of the people. He said Punjabis across the country, and even the world, looked up to the SAD to resolve their grievances. “And we have successfully resolved problems being faced by Punjabis across the world,” he claimed.

The SAD president also assured that the next SAD-BSP government would ensure water reached the tail-end of canals by establishing new distributaries besides going in for underground water supply through pipes. “We are committed to removing the irrigation water shortage in this area”, he added.