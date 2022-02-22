SAD, BJP fought separately just to deceive Punjab voters, says AAP

AAP senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday gunned for the SAD and the BJP over former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s statement indicating that the option of both the parties coming together was not ruled out.

Talking to news channel India Today Sunday, Majithia had said: “We will decide on the tie-up with the BJP after the state Assembly polls.”

In a statement, Cheema said that Majithia had exposed the face of SAD-BJP in front of the people of Punjab. He said that the claim made by Majithia proved that SAD only severed ties with BJP to woo the votes of farmers and labourers. He said that SAD and BJP were always on the same page about farm laws and Majithia’s statement again reflected it.

Cheema accused SAD, BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh’s PLC of trying to deceive Punjab voters.

“It was due to the SAD-BJP alliance that no action was taken against Bikram Majithia even after many legal cases against him. It is because of the support of BJP that SAD leaders are still running mafias, drug mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia and cable mafia are robbing people,” he said.