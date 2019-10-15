SAD and INLD are not parties, they are a family: Abhay Chautala

“When people talk about Shiromani Akali Dal ( SAD) and the Indian National Lok Dal ( INLD), they talk about us as families and not as political parties. The two families have remained together for decades,” says Abhay Chautala.

The INLD secretary general was addressing an election meeting at village Kuraangwali in Haryana’s Kalanwali, an assembly constituency bordering Punjab. Campaigning for Akali Dal candidate Rajinder Singh Desu Jodha, a BJP turncoat, Abhay talks to villagers in Punjabi.

“(INLD founder and former deputy PM) Chaudary Devi Lal and (SAD patron and former Punjab Chief Minister) Parkash Singh Badal were friends since school days. Alliances happen in political parties, but we (INLD and SAD) are a family. We have no differences over issues in Punjab and Haryana,” he says.

The INLD and SAD are contesting the Haryana polls as allies. The Akali Dal severed its with NDA partner and Punjab ally BJP after saffron party inducted the lone SAD MLA, Balkaur Singh, into party fold. Balkaur Singh, the sitting MLA from Kalanwali, is now the BJP candidate from the seat.

“BJP will not win more than 15 seats. We will form the government with majority in Haryana. Even if we fail to get majority, we will be the decision makers in government formation,” Abhay adds.

SAD and INLD had also contested the 2014 Haryana polls as allies. The alliance ended in 2017 over the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

“The SYL canal is the main bone of contention between the two state and the political parties. But recently Badal senior and junior (SAD chief Sukhbir Badal) gave statements that they will abide by the decision of court on SYL. It clearly indicates that we are on the same page,” Abhay tells the Indian Express.

However, the Badals have repeatedly said that Punjab is facing water crisis and not a drop of water was available for Haryana.

On SAD’s continuing alliance with the BJP in Punjab, Abhay says, “The issues in Punjab and Haryana are different. They are our brothers and are with us in Haryana and that’s all that matters”.

Several SAD leaders from Punjab, including former MLA Jeet Mohinder Sidhu, have been campaigning in Kalanwali. “Take good care of those coming from Punjab. This time our government will be formed in Haryana and after two years, SAD will form government in Punjab. So it will be our governments in both the states,” Abhay exudes confidence.

Like Sukhbir, Abhay too tells the voters not to allow BJP candidate to enter villages. He also reminds them “how easy it was for them to get jobs during INLD rule”.

The gathering in village common area is mostly the elderly people, and some women, but hardly any youngsters.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Singh, who used to call himself a “mazdoor” when he was with BJP, says, “When time came to pay the wages of this “mazdoor’, BJP kicked me out. They need to be taught a lesson now”.

Rajinder Singh had contested the 2014 state polls from this seat as BJP nominee, losing to SAD’s Balkaur Singh. Before Abhay arrived, traditional performers from Punjab entertained the crowd mostly singing paeans to the Badals.

As he winds up his speech, several supporters give Chautala money for “party fund”. Before heading for adjoining village Bhadra, he makes one more appeal for Rajinder. “I hold the record of winning with the highest margin from an assembly seat in the entire country. Make more such records this time”.