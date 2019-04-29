SAD alone fights for the panth: Sukhbir Singh Badal

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal in a series of rallies in Ferozepur said that the interests of Punjab, panth and quam (community) were synonymous with the fortunes of Shiromani Akali Dal. “And that is the only reason why there have always been conspiracies by the enemies of the panth and Punjab to weaken the party,” Sukhbir said this in a public meeting at Kila Chowk, Ferozepur.

Advertising

He also addressed public meetings at Gatti Rajoke, Lakha Bhedian and Ferozepur here Sunday morning. Badal said,”

The SAD is the only party whose leaders and workers have spent long years in jails and made countless sacrifices for the protection of the rights of Punjab. No one fights for Punjab like we do. That is why SAD is the only party that is called shaheedan te soormian di jathebandi ( a party of martyrs and heroes).

The SAD president said that the party has only one agenda, which is “peace and prosperity of Punjab. That is why former CM Parkash Singh Badal has always laid the maximum stress on peace and communal harmony.”

Advertising

Describing himself as a “ sidha sada desi banda”, Sukhbir said that he instinctively dislikes “stunts”. “I like to focus only on delivering what I promise. But I love the challenge of promising big and delivering big for the people.”

Lashing out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir said that the people of Punjab have never experienced such total neglect as they have suffered under Amarinder. “Punjab does not have a government today. The bureaucracy rules and even legislators and ministers are feeling totally neglected and humiliated as they cannot even meet their own CM,” he said.