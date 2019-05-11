Sacrilege no issue this election, Balakot is, says Parkash Badal

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday called the Prime Minister ‘Sardar Modi PM’ and said that while sacrilege is “no issue” in Punjab, the Balakot air strike by the Modi government is one. He also compared Modi to late US president Abraham Lincoln, citing their humble backgrounds.

Advertising

The senior Badal said, “Today the main issue is who would be the next PM and for that, the country should wisely decide who can protect out country. Modi has brought great respect to the country.”

He was addressing a rally at Jalandhar’s Kartarpur area and also spoke at the PM’s rally in Hoshiarpur. This election, he has addressed just these two rallies in the Doaba region of Punjab.

Parkash Badal raked up the 1984 Sikh massacre under Congress in Delhi and also alleged that Jawahar Lal Nehru “hated” Punjabis. “Punjab was treated badly since Nehru’s time when our river water was snatched, Punjab was divided,” he said, adding that Modi would be PM till the time he is hail and hearty.

Advertising

He also claimed that the prime minister had become a Sardar to hide his identity during Emergency imposed by the then Congress government.

Asked about the issue of police firing at Nakodar in 1986 in which four Sikhs youths were killed, which Congress has pitched as an issue in Jalandhar, Badal said, “Such incidents keep on happening but SAD never did anything wrong.”

Asked about Khadoor Sahib PDA candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra’s allegation that SAD did not help her solve the case of her eliminated husband Jaswant Singh Khalra, even when he was general secretary of SAD’s human rights wing of SAD, Badal said, “I think I help all who come to me.”

He then told people that he is the only one politician in the country who goes to condole the deaths of each and every person who dies in his constituency, adding that he had found that 80% of such deaths happen due to poor economic conditions.