Dismissed BSF jawan, who complained about poor quality food, to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

"I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces," Tej Bahadur Yadav said.

In 2017, Tej Bahadur had shared some video clips on social media about the quality of food being served to security forces posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan.

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who was dismissed from service in 2017 after he complained about the poor quality of food served to security forces, has said he will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Haryana’s Rewari on Friday, Tej Bahadur Yadav said, “I will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate.”

The BSF constable said he wanted to contest the polls to eliminate corruption in the forces. “I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces,” he said.

In 2017, Tej Bahadur had shared some video clips on social media about the quality of food being served to security forces posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan. He was a BSF constable of 29 Battalion at Mandi Mandir headquarters and was posted at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district.

The jawan was dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court at Samba after he was found guilty of neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP (standard operating procedure) and also posted his photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instruction.

