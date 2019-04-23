Sachin Pilot: ‘No matter how much BJP tries, bread and butter issues will be decisive when people vote’

The polls will be fought in the fields of India, in the villages, towns, gallis, mohallas of India, and not on issues that suit the BJP, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tells Manoj C G.

Halfway through elections, what is your sense – how is the Congress placed?

These elections are basically elections for the bread and butter of common man. The elections are, and should be, fought on matters (of interest) to the common citizens – development issues, social issues, social empowerment, price-rise, governance issues. The BJP is trying to divert the narrative from what it should be to what it suits them — talking about Ali and Bajrangbali, temples and masjid, Hindus and Muslims – because it has nothing to show.

We thought the elections will be fought on the commitments and promises made by the BJP government (of Narendra Modi) and the performance (or lack of it) of the government. While they have failed, the people have realised that besides propaganda and publicity that the BJP is doing with huge amount of resources, the elections will depend on the judgement of the people. But it has become clear that no matter how much BJP tries, the bread and butter issues and local issues that dominate the agenda will be decisive in their mind when people vote. I am confident that on May 23 we will have a new government and the BJP and NDA will be voted out purely on non-performance and (their) negative politics.

Rajasthan is a border state and the BJP has made Balakot airstrike, nationalism and national security the centrepiece of its campaign.

The BJP is trying to mix up the issues. Anybody, any entity, any state or non-state actor in any country that looks at India in a crooked way will be given a befitting reply. There is absolutely no question in anyone’s mind. Whoever is the Prime Minister, whichever party is in government, that entity will be dealt with very severely.

But should the BJP’s incompetence be hidden? Should it take shelter behind the valour and bravery of our men in uniform? That is the question. The (terror) attack in Pulwama itself raises many questions. The attack (by Maoists) in Chhattisgarh recently tells you that internal security is not what it was promised to be. If our men in uniform are not safe and secure, if there are terror attacks, if the amount of incidents in Kashmir valley (and) in Maoist areas have increased exponentially, they (NDA government) should be accountable for what happened in the last five years…as opposed to trying and making it look like a political dividend for action of our armed forces.

The Supreme Court was forced to say that don’t use religion, our armed forces in the political discourse which tells you that the BJP is clearly very desperate, and is trying to cash in on issues that, frankly, are not issues of elections. Elections will be fought in the fields of India, in the villages, towns, galli, mohallas of India; not on issues that suits the BJP.

Many believe the minimum income guarantee promise of the Congress has not got that kind of traction as you expected. Was the Congress late in making such a promise?

It took us almost a year. The Congress party consulted economists within India and overseas and came up with something that is possible. It is very easy for us to also say that we will give 15 lakh rupees in every bank account. We can say 20 lakh or 30 lakh. But that is jumlebaazi. What is actually deliverable and this was a very well thought out programme that the Congress has announced. Similarly, NREGA – the only country in the world to have a law for employment is India. People did not think it is possible, but we made it possible. Similarly, the NYAY programme…I think it is a game changer. It will give the required impetus for our rural economy, which is in a shambles due to demonetisation.

Today, in the electronic age and social media, everybody understands what the Congress is committing to and the BJP has no answer for this. That is why they are looking very insecure, clutching at straws and coming up with accusations. The favourite (tactic) of BJP leaders now is to polarise, defame Opposition voices, political parties and individuals, do name-calling just to grab headlines…. They are throwing caution to the wind as far as the election code of conduct is concerned.

There are certain conventions, decorum and ethos that we all follow as political parties, but the BJP leadership is completely arrogant and in disregard of what really should be minimum standards of how elections should be fought. For a ruling party and people in positions of power, it is unbecoming of them to use the kind of language that we are seeing.

There was much talk of opposition unity a year ago. But alliances could not be forged in many states.

Let’s not forget that the Congress has very formidable and winning alliances in many states – whether it is Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Maharashtra or Karnataka. So we have lot of alliances. To say that there is no (Opposition) alliance in Uttar Pradesh is wrong – the SP, BSP and RLD have an alliance, and we respect that. But we are also fighting for victories of our candidates. The common objective of every body is to make sure that the BJP does not come back to power because they (Modi government) are systematically dismantling institutions we have all built and nurtured over the last 70 years.

Not just one party, one government, but the Republic of India, the people of India…our democratic roots have been strengthened because of those institutions. If they are being attacked systematically, it is challenging the soul of our Republic and we are all fighting for that.

The NDA is clearly desperate. They had to go and bow down before Shiv Sena, which has been abusing it for the last five years…Nitish Kumar, who has two MPs in Bihar, has been given 17 seats (this time). So in terms of alliances the Congress party is very strongly placed. Generally the entire Opposition, whether it is the Left, regional parties, the Congress or the mahagatbandhan, we are all making sure that the BJP does not win these elections.

If there is a fractured verdict, which model will the Congress prefer: 1996 or 2004?

That is too early to say, but the common objective of all parties. is not about whether the Congress forms the government or supports the government. What is important is that we are fighting to make sure that these elections are won by forces that can defeat the BJP. Once the election results are declared, we can always come around and figure out who will do what. But today the collective objective of all opposition parties is to make sure that the this dictatorial government, which is misusing central agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition, does not win this election.

So it is very early to say what will happen – it will all depend on numbers, but I don’t think anyone is hankering after positions of power or posts.

You have accused the BJP of defaming political opponents. Rahul Gandhi regularly calls the Prime Minister a thief (“chowkidaar chor hai”)…

He has never done that. I think the fact that he is saying is that people who claim to be protecting the interests of the country are allowing people to loot the coffers. And more often than not, you will see it is the public which resonates this sort of slogan that you talked about. But it is not directed at an individual….

I don’t think Mr (Rahul) Gandhi has ever meant to disregard anybody – (not) even his opponents. The BJP and its leaders are blaming the UPA government and the Congress for all ills of today. But why does the gas cylinder cost Rs 1,000? How is it (former PM) Manmohan Singh’s fault? If the price of petrol and diesel is Rs 75-80 a litre, how can you still blame the UPA? (That is) because they have little experience in (runing a) government.

Do you Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should contest from Varanasi?

That decision is up to the party and her. But her entering an official (party) position as general secretary has clearly energised the cadres…if it is making the BJP uncomfortable, she must be doing something right. I think young people, women – not just in UP but across the country – see that her campaigning has brightened the (chances of) Congress candidates at a lot of places.

Ashok Gehlot was preferred over you since there was a view that an experienced person as chief minister (of Rajasthan) will help the party in Lok Sabha elections. Has that worked?

In 2008 (Rajasthan Assembly elections), the Congress had 96 MLAs out of 200, and three months later, in the Lok Sabha polls, we won 20 seats out of 25. Now we are 101 (MLAs) – I see no reason why we can’t do better than that. We are working tirelessly. In the last three months, the (state) government has taken some formidable decisions that have benefitted the people.

It has been only three months, but the response has been very positive. We should be able to achieve Mission 25 (winning all LS seats in the state).

Will the result be a referendum on the Gehlot government?

Usually people in Rajasthan tend to support the party in power. When the BJP came to power, they won all 25 seats. Now we are in power in Rajasthan. That has been the traditional voting pattern in Rajasthan. I see no reason (why) it might be any different. Of course, the government has worked hard and people have seen our performance.