Sabyasachi Dutta, secretary of BJP’s West Bengal unit

State BJP secretary Sabyasachi Dutta is the party’s MLA from Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency. He has also served as the first Mayor of Bidhannagar (2015-2019), till he resigned from the post to join the BJP in the presence of then BJP national president Amit Shah. He was appointed as secretary of the West Bengal unit of the BJP in June 2020.

Dutta started his political career as a member of the Congress party and went on to join the All India Trinamool Congress in the late 1990s. He was elected councillor in the Bidhannagar Municipality for the first time in the 2000 municipal elections, and then got re-elected in the 2005 and 2010 polls. In 2011, he was elected MLA from Rajarhat New Town constituency.

Four years later, in 2015, after several municipalities were merged and the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation was established, Dutta was elected mayor of the corporation. In 2016, he won his second election as an MLA.

Days before he switched to the BJP in 2019, Dutta was at loggerheads with the TMC leadership after he hosted BJP leader Mukul Roy at his residence. In July that year, Dutta resigned as the mayor of Bidhannagar. In October 2019, Dutta joined the BJP at an event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, with Union Home Minister Shah hugging and welcoming him to the party fold with a scarf.

A firebrand leader, he is likely to contest from his own constituency in the state polls.