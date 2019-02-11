Rythu Bandhu, Telangana: ‘Money transfers help ease burden’

Peddapally Ravinder owns two acres in Kondapur village of Chigurumamidi mandal of Telangana’s Karimnagar district. Apart from the state government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme for farmers, Ravinder, 58, is also eligible for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Ravinder has been farming since he was 22. He says that for over 30 years, he used to borrow money ahead of every crop season to purchase farm tools, fertiliser and seeds, and hire labourers for harvesting. He says Rythu Bandhu — a welfare programme under which the Telangana government grants Rs 4,000 per acre per farmer each season for the purchase of inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments — changed all that. “Now I have enough money in my bank account to prepare my field. This scheme will benefit the ruling TRS as it is unique and helful for farmers,” Ravinder says.

“Before I started receiving money under Rythu Bandhu, I used to borrow money to cultivate the field. Hiring a tractor to plough two acres costs Rs 2,000 a day. So, I had to borrow money often from the same shopkeeper who sells fertilisers and seeds. The rate of interest is 2-3 per cent per month. Now, I don’t have to worry about borrowing. Last season, I received Rs 8,000 for my two acres. I hired tractors for Rs 4,000 and used some money to purchase fertilisers and seeds,’’ he says.

While Ravinder feels ‘Rythu Bandhu’ is a good scheme, he says there should be a mechanism in place that will ensure that farmers are able to sells their produce at a profitable rate. “The government should fix a minimum selling price for this purpose,” he says.

Ravinder is also set to receive help under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. “For small farmers like me, such money transfers help ease a lot of burden. We can focus on children’s education and use farm income to improve our standard of living,” Ravinder says.