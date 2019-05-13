Rural Haryana braves heat to vote: Women in veils queue up at polling booths, Modi remains major talking point

After a hard fought campaign across all seats in Haryana, the state voted in a peaceful manner amid high daytime temperature on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi was the central political figure for supporters and opponents as they turned out to vote.

Women in Bagri belt of Fatehabad and Hisar district thronged to the polling booths in their traditional dresses without failing to cover their face with veils. Rural Haryana is known for different local dialects in state’s different pockets, but two things were common at most of places: women out to vote with their faces covered and conversations revolving around Modi.

At Mohamadpur Rohi, the native village of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Bishnoi community members spoke in support of Congress candidate from Sirsa constituency Ashok Tanwar. “What did Modi do except giving speeches? The government has put a ceiling of eight quintal per acre to purchase the crop of mustard at MSP (minimum support price) of 4,200 per quintal. The farmers are forced to sell rest of the crop at Rs 3,500 per quintal,” said Krishan Bisnoi, former sarpanch of the village, who was heading the Congress camp.

But soon, they accepted that they were supporting Tanwar wholeheartedly on the call of Bhajan Lal’s nephew Dura Ram, a former MLA. Suddenly, 13-year-old son of Tanwar, Adikarta Tanwar appeared before the elders to seek their blessings. It is learnt that a student of Class 8 in Delhi’s Sanskriti School, Adikarta even held various public meetings in support of his father.

Villagers here disclosed that BJP supporters especially from backward communities were voting silently. At the polling booths, many women said they struggled to find the election symbol of their favourite candidates because of long veil covering their face. “It’s part of our custom, we can’t leave it. We don’t show our face even in front of female elders,” said Bimla Devi, 42, a Bishnoi community member.

A change visible on the ground was unmarried girls coming out to vote. Earlier, villagers would not enlist their daughters as voters thinking they would vote at the in-laws place after marriage. But this time authorities had started enrolling eligible girl students as voters in their schools and colleges once they turned 18. “I got enrolled automatically as a voter in my school when I was a student of 10+2,” says Shilpa Rani, 22, a member of the SC community.

At Badopal village, local INLD MLA Balwan Singh was spotted touring the polling booths but villagers said that there was direct contest between Tanwar and BJP’s Sunita Duggal from Sirsa this time. In 2014 poll, INLD had won Sirsa seat.

At Siwani village, which falls under Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, activists were unanimous in declaring that there was direct contest between BJP’s Dharambir Singh and Congress’s Shruti Choudhry. Siwani is native village of Delhi’s Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

“I know, Kejriwal is son of a local Baniya (Aggarwal community member). But his party is nowhere in the election here,” says Soma Bishnoi, 30. AAP has supported Jannayak Janata Party candidate Swati Yadav from here.

Here, a group of first time voters, was all for Modi. “We will support BJP just because of Modi only,” says Kanit, 21. A first time voter Pankaj Bhambu,18, said that Modi has taught a lesson to Pakistan.

However, a BA final year student Rahul said that Bhajan Lal had got done works in real sense in this region when he was CM of the state while Anup Bhambhu said that Shruti Choudhry will get votes because she belongs to Bansi Lal family who has influence in the region.

However, toughest battle was witnessed in Hisar with sitting MP Dushyant Chautala of JJP, Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi of Congress and Union Minister Birender Singh’s son, Brijendra Singh, of the BJP contesting the election here. “I and my son are camped in front of the polling booth since 7 am,” says Geeta Olha, a supporter of the JJP, in front of a polling station in Hisar.

Interestingly, tents of CPI(M) were also found at some polling booths here. CPI(M) has fielded a workers leader Sukhbir Singh from Hisar constituency. “Unlike, other candidates, we don’t seek votes on caste lines,” says a CPI(M) supporter Ramesh Mishtri while sitting in front of polling booth at Dandur village.