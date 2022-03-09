Rupnagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rupnagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rupnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Amarjit Singh. The Rupnagar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Rupnagar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rupnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bachitar Singh IND 5 10th Pass 51 Rs 53,71,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brinder Singh Dhillon INC 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,87,15,652 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,45,80,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Devinder Singh Bajwa IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 5,57,88,607 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar Chadha AAP 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 47,54,932 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 6,42,092 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema SAD 3 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,94,03,249 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,83,632 ~ 39 Lacs+ Iqbal Singh Lalpura BJP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 3,85,62,676 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjeet Singh Mukari Punjab Kisan Dal 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subedar Avtar Singh IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 26,30,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Rupnagar candidate Amarjit Singh from AAP Punjab.

rupnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjit Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,07,55,348 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,41,490 ~ 32 Lacs+ B.s. Saini CPI 0 Graduate 62 Rs 40,66,448 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brinder Singh Dhillon INC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 7,32,60,949 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,67,92,791 ~ 3 Crore+ Daljit Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 2,21,82,639 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,95,834 ~ 21 Lacs+ Jorawar Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 16,50,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Makhan Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Kumar IND 1 Graduate 32 Rs 43,06,584 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rupnagar candidate of from Daljit Singh Punjab. Rupnagar Election Result 2012

rupnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daljit Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,04,09,136 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,71,936 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ajit Singh Bhaini BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 49,95,038 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amardeep Singh Brar PPOP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 25,76,78,500 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,70,225 ~ 2 Crore+ Bikramjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,00,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hazura Singh Gill BRSP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 66,82,554 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 9,74,574 ~ 9 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 2,28,29,800 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Kulwant Kaur SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,31,17,445 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Romesh Datt Sharma INC 1 10th Pass 71 Rs 49,12,637 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 2,86,160 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sawtanterpal IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 28,94,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Raj IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 99,73,489 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

