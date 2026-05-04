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Rupahihat Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Rupahihat (Assam) Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest results for the Rupahihat seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on Indianexpress.com.

Rupahihat Election Results 2026, Rupahihat Assembly Seat Result, Assam Election ResultsRupahihat Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Rupahihat Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rupahihat Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Rupahihat seat include Akibur Rahman, Aminul Islam, and Anarul Hoque from major parties like IND, All India United Democratic Front, and IND.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress Nurul Huda, Bharatiya Janta Party Najir Hussain, Assam Jatiya Parishad Shafiqul Islam and others. In the last Rupahihat Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Nurul Huda won by a margin of 106,352 votes. The Bharatiya Janta Party’s Najir Hussain was the runner up securing 25,739 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,89,990, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Rupahihat seat.

Rupahihat Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting

Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Rupahihat assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.

Live Rupahihat Election Results

Candidate name Party Status
Akibur Rahman IND Awaited
Aminul Islam All India United Democratic Front Awaited
Anarul Hoque IND Awaited
Habibur Rahman IND Awaited
Jakir Hussain Faraji Asom Gana Parishad Awaited
Mainul Islam IND Awaited
Nurul Huda INC Awaited
Wakibur Islam IND Awaited

Rupahihat (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List

Check here the Rupahihat constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.

rupahihat CANDIDATE LIST 2026

Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities
Akibur Rahman ind Rs 1,12,565 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 86,480 ~ 86 Thou+
Cases Age Education
0 27 Graduate
Aminul Islam all india united democratic front Rs 44,25,500 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
5 54 Post Graduate
Anarul Hoque ind /
Cases Age Education
0 41 5th Pass
Habibur Rahman ind Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
1 42 12th Pass
Jakir Hussain Faraji asom gana parishad Rs 2,21,04,241 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 52 Graduate Professional
Mainul Islam ind /
Cases Age Education
0 33 Graduate
Nurul Huda inc Rs 4,03,75,643 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 96,41,615 ~ 96 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 61 10th Pass
Wakibur Islam ind Rs 56,65,138 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 20,10,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 29 Graduate

Rupahihat Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up

Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Rupahihat.

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rupahihat RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2011
Mazibur Rahman
AIUDF

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise

Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.

Sr. Constituency Candidate State Party Status
1 BAJALI Awaited Assam awaited
2 BHAWANIPUR-SORBHOG Awaited Assam awaited
3 BAKSA (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
4 MANAS Awaited Assam awaited
5 BARPETA (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
6 CHENGA Awaited Assam awaited
7 MANDIA Awaited Assam awaited
8 PAKABETBARI Awaited Assam awaited
9 BEHALI (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
10 BISWANATH Awaited Assam awaited
11 GOHPUR Awaited Assam awaited
12 ABHAYAPURI Awaited Assam awaited
13 BONGAIGAON Awaited Assam awaited
14 SRIJANGRAM Awaited Assam awaited
15 BORKHOLA Awaited Assam awaited
16 DHOLAI (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
17 KATIGORAH Awaited Assam awaited
18 LAKHIPUR Awaited Assam awaited
19 SILCHAR Awaited Assam awaited
20 SONAI Awaited Assam awaited
21 UDHARBOND Awaited Assam awaited
22 MAHMORA Awaited Assam awaited
23 SONARI Awaited Assam awaited
24 BIJNI Awaited Assam awaited
25 SIDLI CHIRANG (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
26 DALGAON Awaited Assam awaited
27 MANGALDAI Awaited Assam awaited
28 SIPAJHAR Awaited Assam awaited
29 DHEMAJI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
30 JONAI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
31 SISSIBORGAON Awaited Assam awaited
32 BILASIPARA Awaited Assam awaited
33 BIRSING-JARUA Awaited Assam awaited
34 DHUBRI Awaited Assam awaited
35 GAURIPUR Awaited Assam awaited
36 GOLAKGANJ Awaited Assam awaited
37 CHABUA-LAHOWAL Awaited Assam awaited
38 DIBRUGARH Awaited Assam awaited
39 DULIAJAN Awaited Assam awaited
40 KHOWANG Awaited Assam awaited
41 NAHARKATIA Awaited Assam awaited
42 TINGKHONG Awaited Assam awaited
43 HAFLONG (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
44 DUDHNOI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
45 GOALPARA EAST Awaited Assam awaited
46 GOALPARA WEST (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
47 JALESWAR Awaited Assam awaited
48 BOKAKHAT Awaited Assam awaited
49 DERGAON Awaited Assam awaited
50 GOLAGHAT Awaited Assam awaited
51 KHUMTAI Awaited Assam awaited
52 SARUPATHAR Awaited Assam awaited
53 ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA Awaited Assam awaited
54 HAILAKANDI Awaited Assam awaited
55 BINNAKANDI Awaited Assam awaited
56 HOJAI Awaited Assam awaited
57 LUMDING Awaited Assam awaited
58 JORHAT Awaited Assam awaited
59 MARIANI Awaited Assam awaited
60 TEOK Awaited Assam awaited
61 TITABOR Awaited Assam awaited
62 BOKO-CHAYGAON (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
63 CHAMARIA Awaited Assam awaited
64 HAJO-SUALKUCHI (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
65 KAMALPUR Awaited Assam awaited
66 PALASBARI Awaited Assam awaited
67 RANGIA Awaited Assam awaited
68 DIMORIA (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
69 DISPUR Awaited Assam awaited
70 GUWAHATI CENTRAL Awaited Assam awaited
71 JALUKBARI Awaited Assam awaited
72 NEW GUWAHATI Awaited Assam awaited
73 BOKAJAN (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
74 DIPHU (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
75 HOWRAGHAT (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
76 BAOKHUNGRI Awaited Assam awaited
77 DOTMA (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
78 GOSSAIGAON Awaited Assam awaited
79 KOKRAJHAR (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
80 PARBATJHORA Awaited Assam awaited
81 BIHPURIA Awaited Assam awaited
82 DHAKUAKHANA (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
83 LAKHIMPUR Awaited Assam awaited
84 NOWBOICHA (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
85 RONGONADI Awaited Assam awaited
86 MAJULI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
87 JAGIROAD (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
88 LAHARIGHAT Awaited Assam awaited
89 MORIGAON Awaited Assam awaited
90 BARHAMPUR Awaited Assam awaited
91 DHING Awaited Assam awaited
92 KALIABOR Awaited Assam awaited
93 NAGAON-BATADRABA Awaited Assam awaited
94 RAHA (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
95 RUPAHIHAT Awaited Assam awaited
96 SAMAGURI Awaited Assam awaited
97 BARKHETRI Awaited Assam awaited
98 NALBARI Awaited Assam awaited
99 TIHU Awaited Assam awaited
100 DEMOW Awaited Assam awaited
101 NAZIRA Awaited Assam awaited
102 SIBSAGAR Awaited Assam awaited
103 BARCHALLA Awaited Assam awaited
104 DHEKIAJULI Awaited Assam awaited
105 NADUAR Awaited Assam awaited
106 RANGAPARA Awaited Assam awaited
107 TEZPUR Awaited Assam awaited
108 MANKACHAR Awaited Assam awaited
109 KARIMGANJ NORTH Awaited Assam awaited
110 KARIMGANJ SOUTH Awaited Assam awaited
111 PATHARKANDI Awaited Assam awaited
112 RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (SC) Awaited Assam awaited
113 GORESWAR Awaited Assam awaited
114 TAMULPUR (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
115 DIGBOI Awaited Assam awaited
116 DOOM DOOMA Awaited Assam awaited
117 MAKUM Awaited Assam awaited
118 MARGHERITA Awaited Assam awaited
119 SADIYA Awaited Assam awaited
120 TINSUKIA Awaited Assam awaited
121 BHERGAON Awaited Assam awaited
122 MAZBAT Awaited Assam awaited
123 TANGLA Awaited Assam awaited
124 UDALGURI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
125 AMRI (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
126 RONGKHANG (ST) Awaited Assam awaited
Read more

Live Updates
May 4, 2026 01:37 AM IST
Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma remarks on ‘Miyas’, polarisation politics trigger row in Assam

Comments by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on “polarisation” and targeting “Miyas” have triggered a major political row, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of attempting voter suppression during the electoral roll revision process.

Read full story here

May 4, 2026 01:34 AM IST
Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls

Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.

May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST
Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls

Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.

Read full analysis here

May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot
  • Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36
  • Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32
  • JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33
  • People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26
  • Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39
  • Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26
  • People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34
    • May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST
    Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead

    Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.

    May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST
    Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout

    Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.

    May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST
    Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

    May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST
    Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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