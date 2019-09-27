Run-up to Maharashtra polls: Govt dangles sweet deal for sugar barons of BJP, allies

With less than a month to go for Assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has agreed to raise loans worth crores of rupees from the central government-run National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC) to recapitalise some ailing sugar cooperatives.

The move comes at a time when unsecured loans extended by the state-run Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank to sugar units during the Congress-led regime are under the scanner.

The decision was taken after sugar factories controlled by three Congress and NCP defectors to the ruling party, two senior BJP ministers, a BJP ally, and a Shiv Sena MLA submitted proposals requesting the state to procure capital loans totalling Rs 647 crore for them.

NCDC, a statutory financial lender for cooperatives, had earlier ruled out direct funding to these factories due to their high negative net worth and weak liquidity position.

On September 11, the state’s Cooperative Department issued orders permitting raising of loans by the state on behalf of the mills with preconditions including not having a negative net worth.

State government officials, however, said they fear the sugar lobby will pressure the government for easing the preconditions later.

The state Cabinet, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had on September 9 taken up proposals for raising capital loans for four out of the seven factories. These included Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (SSVKSSL), controlled by former Congress leader Kalyan Kale, which has accumulated losses worth Rs 53.26 crore, and former NCP MP Dhananjay Mahadik’s family-controlled Bhima Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Takli Sikander (BSSKL) with negative net worth of Rs 30 crore.

While Kale’s factory wants the state to obtain a capital loan of Rs 75 crore from NCDC, Mahadik’s BSSKL has sought Rs 85 crore.

Mahadik was NCP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Kolhapur. After losing the election, he joined the BJP on September 1. Kale, from Pandharpur, walked out of Congress just before Lok Sabha polls. In July, NCP president Sharad Pawar had accused Fadnavis of using the “lure” of funds for sugar mills to “engineer” Kale’s defection, which the latter denied.

The same day, on September 9, the Cabinet discussed similar proposals seeking assistance of Rs 50 crore for Maharashtra BJP minister Pankaja Munde-led Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (VSSKL) and Rs 100 crore for Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd (TKWSSKL), led by former minister Vinay Kore, whose political outfit (Jal Surajya Shakti) is close to the BJP.

While Munde’s unit has negative net worth of Rs 134 crore, Kore’s unit is facing a liquidity crunch with its overall debt rising to Rs 467 crore.

NCDC had earlier turned down proposals for direct funding of these units stating poor financial health. “They now want to avail of the same loans through a backdoor route,” a senior official said.

The Cooperatives Department has also received proposals from former NCP MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil promoted Sahakar Maharishi Shankarrao Mohite-Patil SSK Ltd for Rs 250 crore, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve-controlled Rameshwar SSK Ltd for Rs 51.67 crore, and Shiv Sena MLA Chandradeep Narke-led Kumbhi Kasari SSK Ltd for Rs 35 crore. These cooperatives too have negative net worth.

Sources said the finance department had initially opposed the proposals, contending that in two previous occasions when mills benefited from NCDC loans routed through the state government — Rajgad SSK in 2008-09 and Bhima Patas in 2017-18 — they defaulted on payment of installments resulting in losses to the exchequer. Following this, the state had taken a policy decision not to procure such loans on the government account.

Fadnavis told The Indian Express, “Cooperative sugar mills are facing tough times. So we have decided to help them out. But this will be done under a policy framework. The Cabinet has clearly stated that only those mills with net positive worth will qualify for NCDC loans (routed through state). Several other conditions have been put as well. Only those who meet these will qualify.”

Based on the finance department’s objections, the government has imposed five pre-conditions — qualifying factories should have positive net worth, zero accumulated losses, no state arrears, no history of default where the state’s bank guarantee was invoked, and no bad loans from other lending institutions.

According to officials, among the current lot of assistance seekers, only Kore’s unit meets these criteria.

Principal Secretary (Cooperatives) Abha Shukla said the Sugar Commissioner had evaluated the technical and financial strength of these units after the Cabinet nod. “We have shared our recommendations with the government,” Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad told The Indian Express.