Seeking to dispel rumours of Naveen Patnaik’s ill-health, BJD releases his exercise video on WhatsApp

Ahead of the first phase of polls for Odisha on April 11, the BJD is circulating a video on WhatsApp of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s exercise routine at his residence.

Captioned as “NaveenTheJet Engine”, the two-minute long video shows the CM performing simple exercises, like a slow jog, a few rounds on an exercise cycle, and light movement of the limbs.

Requesting anonymity, a BJD leader said, “It is necessary to release this video in lieu of rumours being circulated by an ex-BJD leader, who has now joined BJP.

Some of these rumours claim that the 72-year-old CM is seriously ill and will not be able to govern effectively, as he seeks a fifth continuous term in 2019,” the BJD leader added.

Other BJD leaders say that these rumours started sometime before Odisha’s local body elections in 2017. “The rumour generated some interest because the CM is very popular, but has no clear plan of succession. However, such stories had died a natural death or so we believed,” said a BJD leader.

“But we hear that before polls, one ex-BJD leader is reviving the rumours”, said another BJD member, adding ‘rumours can be very dangerous for democracy’.

Patnaik’s exercise video has prompted chatter in the state on the future leadership of the party. Naveen Patnaik, who has remained a bachelor, has given no indications of this thinking on the matter.

“He just doesn’t care about the future. Naveen was never groomed for a political role by his father Biju Patnaik. He came into politics after Biju Babu’s death. Over 20 years, Naveen has shown that he may follow the same path,” said a BJD MP.

Patnaik’s exercise video is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga video from last year. Naveen Patnaik’s attire too somewhat seems similar to the PM’s attire from the video.

Like the PM, Patnaik is seen exercising on the lawns of his residence — Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar. At the end of the video, a smiling Patnaik says, “Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha”.