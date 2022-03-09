Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rudrapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajkumar Thukral. The Rudrapur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

rudrapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrakeshwar Rao BSP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 12,01,011 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Sagar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 39 Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meena Sharma INC 0 Graduate 50 Rs 69,76,480 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nand Lal AAP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 55,90,292 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 4,55,322 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajkumar Thukral IND 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,36,75,574 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,29,257 ~ 41 Lacs+ Satpal Singh Thukral SP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 27,21,294 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Arora BJP 1 Graduate 51 Rs 10,89,92,600 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 48,38,013 ~ 48 Lacs+ Soni Srivastav Nyaydharmsabha 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 48,54,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Surendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 58,366 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Rudrapur Election Result 2017

rudrapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajkumar Thukral BJP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 66,08,183 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 82,873 ~ 82 Thou+ B.d.kandpal UKD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 4,54,60,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Himan Singh Negi IND 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,78,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,73,605 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra IND 2 12th Pass 36 Rs 21,76,350 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manpreet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 13,653 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Sahni IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 63,20,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singhal RLD 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 56,59,400 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Surendra Upadhyay IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 76,64,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Tilak Raj Behar INC 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 3,90,19,157 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,908 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar SP 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,89,763 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Rudrapur Election Result 2012

rudrapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kumar Thukral BJP 3 Post Graduate 45 Rs 40,91,800 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupal Singh Dangwal UKDP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ K.k. Bora CPI(ML)(L) 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 15,243 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra IND 3 12th Pass 31 Rs 10,26,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premananad Mahajan BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 39,92,489 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 28,52,903 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,157 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Devi LJP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 10,80,404 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Sahni IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 8,05,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakeel Ahmmad Peace Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Somnath BCP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tajindra Singh SP 2 Graduate 38 Rs 25,30,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Tilak Raj Behar INC 2 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,42,90,443 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,41,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

