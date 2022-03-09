Rudrapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rudrapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rudrapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jai Prakash. The Rudrapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rudrapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

rudrapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Pratap Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,84,57,054 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,50,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 10,44,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anirudh PECP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 21,56,054 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok NCP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Janardan IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 6,79,450 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 81,07,920 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Pandey IND 0 Not Given 38 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukti Nath SP 1 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 28,86,178 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raj Kapoor IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 5,69,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bahal RLM 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 95,26,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh LPSP 0 Others 41 Rs 97,00,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar BUM 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 59,000 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Siraj SBSP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,34,33,235 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh BSP 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 6,18,39,430 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikash Shahi LJP 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rudrapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.