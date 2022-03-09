Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rudraprayag Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bharat Singh. The Rudraprayag seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

rudraprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwati Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 26,70,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Singh Chaudhary BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,32,05,421 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Birendra Pratap Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 35,40,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Laxman Singh Nyaydharmsabha 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 11,02,572 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahabir Singh Jagwan IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,12,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Matbar Singh Kandari IND 0 Post Graduate 77 Rs 1,98,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohit SP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohit Dimri UKD 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,08,441 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Prasad Thapliyal INC 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,91,48,597 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 61,69,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ Pyar Singh Negi AAP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 27,31,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Sudhir Negi IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 60,46,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sudhir Rauthan CPI 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 15,29,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

rudraprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bharat Singh BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,42,47,711 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,98,848 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anil Rawat IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,89,109 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwati Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 8,06,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Prasad UKD 0 Graduate 41 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Singh IND 1 Graduate 59 Rs 42,25,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagmohan Singh Rauthan IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 2,27,02,816 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,74,470 ~ 26 Lacs+ Jai Om Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalita Prasad CPI 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 53,19,500 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 21,61,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Laxmi Singh Rana INC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 6,48,94,121 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 58,77,195 ~ 58 Lacs+ Pradeep Prasad Thapliyal IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,77,98,566 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,50,530 ~ 45 Lacs+ Surjeet Lal BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 35,80,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

rudraprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harak Singh Rawat INC 1 Doctorate 52 Rs 1,97,10,408 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,50,997 ~ 18 Lacs+ Arjun Singh UtRM 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 19,73,878 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 2,02,791 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwati Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Singh Chaudhary IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,14,88,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,42,631 ~ 1 Crore+ Dheer Singh BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 17,39,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishori Nandan Dobhal UKDP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 40,16,450 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldip Singh SP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ Kundan Lal LJP 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 3,76,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matbar Singh Kandari BJP 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vijendra Prasad IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 8,52,408 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

