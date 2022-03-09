Rudhauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rudhauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rudhauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal. The Rudhauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rudhauli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rudhauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Pratap IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 20,06,621 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BSP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 9,78,09,891 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 4,44,96,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Basant Chaudhary INC 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 17,63,04,817 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 8,66,99,219 ~ 8 Crore+ Jai Govind Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,10,89,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Laxmikant Bhatt IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 11,15,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahfooj Ali Peace Party 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,67,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,45,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mohd. Kayoom Atal Janshakti Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 27,56,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Log Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,52,40,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nihaluddin All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,11,04,240 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 11,69,115 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushkaraditya Singh AAP 1 Graduate 25 Rs 1,56,74,317 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,921 ~ 34 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary SP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 11,17,58,532 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 4,86,22,340 ~ 4 Crore+ Sangeeta Devi Alias Sangeeta Pratap Jaiswal BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,57,76,141 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rudhauli candidate of from Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal Uttar Pradesh. Rudhauli Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rudhauli candidate of from Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal Uttar Pradesh. Rudhauli Election Result 2012

rudhauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal INC 4 10th Pass 41 Rs 10,35,15,855 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,47,448 ~ 2 Lacs+ Aditya Vikram Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,45,37,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop Kumar SBSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 23,500 ~ 23 Thou+ Dhruv Chandra BSP(K) 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 1,22,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 30,54,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram SP(I) 0 Illiterate 67 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Hasmat Chaudhary IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 66,60,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Luqman Ahmed RPI 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 7,93,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna Prasad Chaudhary SHSP 0 Others 60 Rs 46,69,200 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmatma Prasad Singh AITC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,14,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 14,25,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajenda Rparsad Chaudhary BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,72,48,803 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,76,564 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ram Lalit Chaudhary SP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 26,77,544 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nayan IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 6,89,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Nath Pandey IND 0 Doctorate 63 Rs 1,31,42,699 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rudhauli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rudhauli Assembly is also given here..