Rudauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rudauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rudauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Chandra Yadav. The Rudauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

rudauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abbas Ali Zaidi Alias Rushdi BSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 17,67,47,283 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 17,05,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Anand Sen SP 2 12th Pass 58 Rs 3,74,66,721 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,81,545 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dayanand Shukla INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 4,10,82,645 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kumud Kumari Rashtrawadi Party of India 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,06,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Kumar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Mishra AAP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 16,60,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Munsaf Peace Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 25,75,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Sher Afgan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,32,89,169 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Karan Sabka Dal United 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra Yadav BJP 2 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,46,85,191 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,48,89,410 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

rudauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Chandra BJP 3 Graduate 43 Rs 55,77,264 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 3,82,776 ~ 3 Lacs+ Abbas Ali Jaidi SP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 71,17,097 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar RLM 2 8th Pass 26 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lava Kush Kumar Sing LJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 13,64,024 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muneer Ahmad Khan INC 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 1,86,98,261 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 84,512 ~ 84 Thou+ Nagesh Jaiswal (babua) ABHM 0 Graduate 34 Rs 2,07,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naved Mustafa RUC 3 8th Pass 36 Rs 31,98,340 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdas AD 0 Literate 67 Rs 6,50,10,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sahaj Ram Boudh MADP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santram SHS 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamshad Khan BSP 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 45,81,504 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobha Ram Lodhi JKP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 26,44,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rudauli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.