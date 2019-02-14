RSS-BJP spreading hate, Modi govt misleading on Rafale: Rahul in Rajasthan, Gujarat rallies

Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS while addressing rallies in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Gujarat’s Valsad. The Congress president targeted the Modi government over a number of issues ranging from the Rafale deal, GST, farmers’ issues to black money.

In Ajmer, the Congress chief tore into the RSS, alleging its members wield lathis and spread hatred. While addressing a meeting of the Congress Seva Dal, Gandhi asked Congressmen to counter the hatred spread by the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS with love. “RSS and BJP spread hate. They wear half pants, wield lathis while we work with love. This is the basic difference,” he said.

Rahul said Modi in his “tall speeches” says that nothing happened in the past 70 years. “That means Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, (B R) Ambedkar and all chief ministers, people of the country, farmers, labours and small traders did nothing. It is an insult of every citizen,” Gandhi said.

In his public meeting at Gujarat’s Valsad, his first in the state since 2017, Rahul sought to address the concerns of poor tribals and farmers, while mocking the projects by BJP government in the state like the Bullet train and Bharatmala projects. He said there is no dearth of money but the present government in the state was insulting the poor farmers and tribals by taking away their land forcibly without compensating them.

Rahul also came down heavily upon the Modi government over favouring a few industrialists like Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya. He said while the BJP government put crores of rupees into Ambani’s account, the Congress government, if elected to power, would transfer the money directly into the poor people’s bank accounts.

Rahul was referring to the minimum income guarantee scheme by the BJP government which stated in the budget recently that Rs 17 will be transferred to a poor person’s account on a daily basis. He said that just like the previous Congress governments brought green revolution, white revolution, IT revolution, there will be a revolutionary income guarantee scheme by the Congress for poor if it is elected to power in 2019.

Rahul’s attack on the BJP-led Centre comes even as the saffron party has sought his apology for rejecting the CAG report on Rafale fighter jet deal which was tabled in the House on Thursday. The Congress and BJP traded charges over the CAG’s findings on the Rafale deal in its report to Parliament on Wednesday.