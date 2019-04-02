Row over UP CM’s Modiji-ki-sena remark, poll office seeks report

A political row erupted Monday over UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark at a rally Sunday in which he called the Indian Army “Modiji ki sena”, and the UP Chief Electoral Officer sought a report to check whether there had been any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

At a rally in Ghaziabad, while referring to developments post the Pulwama terror attack, Yogi Adityanath said:

“Congress ke log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilate thhay, aur Modiji ki sena atankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. Yahi antar hai. Congress ke log Azhar Masood jaise atankwadiyon ke saath ji laga karke atankwad ko protsahit karti hai. Aur Modiji ke netritva mein, aaj aatankwad ko, unke thikano ko nasht aur dhwast karke aatankwad ki hi nahi, Pakistan ki kamar todne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar kar rahi hai.” (“People of the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists while Modiji’s army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists. This is the difference. People of the Congress encouraged terrorism by using ji to address terrorists such as Azhar Masood. Under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP government is not only destroying the locations of terrorists but also breaking Pakistan’s back.”)

The remarks drew an angry Congress response. Its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Yogi Adityanath has renamed the Indian Army to Modi’s Sena. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces, not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Yogi Adityanath must apologise.”

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed the remarks. “It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation. We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement,” she said.