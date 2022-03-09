Roorkee (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Roorkee Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pradeep Batra . The Roorkee seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

roorkee Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gulbahar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,96,98,733 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kumar (Prince) AAP 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,69,94,220 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nitin Sharma IND 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,38,82,744 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Pradeep Batra BJP 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 12,06,50,465 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,96,62,241 ~ 3 Crore+ Rohit Tyagi SP 0 Literate 30 Rs 1,76,69,641 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,160 ~ 11 Thou+ Shreshthata IND 1 Literate 51 Rs 6,22,01,774 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Ahamad BSP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,57,66,398 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Vaidya Tek Vallabh IND 0 Graduate 63 Rs 3,24,61,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Yashpal Rana INC 4 Literate 54 Rs 6,28,01,774 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

roorkee Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pradeep Batra BJP 4 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,81,20,898 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 82,26,027 ~ 82 Lacs+ Adesh Kumar Sharma UKD 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,11,58,147 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 57 Rs 2,95,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Subhag Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 2,63,95,200 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 46,90,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ Sharad Pandey People’s Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 66,49,989 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Singh SP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,86,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand Jain INC 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 3,86,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yudhvijay Singh IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 3,83,045 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 23,097 ~ 23 Thou+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

roorkee Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pradeep Batra INC 3 Post Graduate 42 Rs 2,93,15,453 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 87,74,444 ~ 87 Lacs+ Balvir Siingh IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,35,47,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Bhushan Kalra IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manisha IND 1 Graduate 38 Rs 2,93,15,453 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,75,48,888 ~ 1 Crore+ Manohar Lal Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 1,83,99,797 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munesh Tyagi SP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,12,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Jain IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,56,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nayyar Ajam BSP 1 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,18,43,116 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Prema JD(U) 0 Literate 39 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh Pundir IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,08,45,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 53,000 ~ 53 Thou+ Satish Rohela Advocate IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,27,33,991 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 67,87,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Saini SHS 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand Jain BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,73,11,078 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,34,786 ~ 4 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

