Rohtak & Sonipat: Two seats and a high-stakes battle for Hoodas

Among the most keenly watched electoral battles in Haryana’s parliamentary polls are the ones in Rohtak and Sonipat, two seats with high stakes for the Hoodas.

Rohtak is the citadel of the Hooda family. Former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda’s son, Deepender, has represented the constituency thrice and is the sitting MP. The senior Hooda has been MP from Rohtak four times and also won from the Assembly constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi with thumping margins several times.

In 2014, Deepender, 41, was the only Congress candidate from the state to resist the Modi wave. Unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have made the defeat of the father and son duo, from Sonipat and Rohtak respectively, a prestige issue. If the former chief minister wins Sonipat, Deepender points out that “the door will be open for the Congress to be back five months later, when the assembly elections come around”. At a rally on Monday, Khattar advised Hooda to stop “day dreaming” of his return as CM.

For Khattar, despite his present comfortable position, the Hoodas remain a thorn in his side. The CM, along with several members of his Cabinet, accompanied the procession when the BJP candidates, Arvind Sharma for Rohtak and Ramesh Chander Kaushik for Sonipat, filed their nominations. Shah is expected to begin his rallies in the state from Sonipat on May 5 and Modi will be in the region on May 9 and 10.

The Hoodas’ modest but sprawling house in Rohtak town gives the impression of the home of a winner. In the early morning, Jat villagers from all over the constituency are swarming around — in the courtyard, bedrooms and sitting rooms — waiting to get an audience. Every day, the MP’s secretary makes a list of “joinings” — members of other parties defecting to the Congress, who pose with the candidate for photos as he puts a Congress scarf around their necks.

“Come with me to the villages, people see me as their younger brother and helper,” says Deepender, the fourth generation of a distinguished Congress family whose grandfather Ranbir Singh Hooda was a member of the Constituent Assembly.

Rohtak town, with swanky glass-fronted multi-storey buildings that house educational institutions and medical centres, bears testimony to Hooda senior’s impressive contribution when he was chief minister of the state from 2005 to 2014. The former chief minister claims that when he took over in 2005, Haryana’s budget was half of Punjab’s and that when he left in 2014, it was double Punjab’s, with the state per capita among the highest in the country. He rattles off the names of more than a dozen universities, IITs, IIMs, fashion institutes and medical colleges that he started. He dismisses Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh’s charge that of 5,135 schemes announced during Hooda’s term, 2,045 were only for Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat. Hooda also refutes allegations of misuse of land by his administration and favours to Robert Vadra to keep his party high command happy.

Hooda was reportedly not keen to contest from Sonipat, adjoining both Rohtak and Delhi, and would have preferred to wait for the Assembly polls in October. But Rahul Gandhi is said to have insisted that all the state’s squabbling Congress stalwarts, most of whom do not get along with Hooda, must contest this time.

Explained Why seats are key Rohtak was the only seat the Congress won in 2014. For sitting MP Deepender Hooda and his father Bhupinder, the former CM and candidate from Sonipat, win in these two seats will mean the Congress has a fighting chance ahead of the October Assembly polls. But a defeat here will mean that Congress's rout is complete in a state where it once held sway.

For the Congress, Sonipat, though it has an even higher percentage of Jats, may not be quite as safe as Rohtak. For one, there is a certain polarisation between Jats and almost all others. Besides, Digvijay Chautala, great grandson of Devi Lal and a member of the Janayak Janta Party (JJP), might cut into Hooda’s Jat votes. Hooda, however, confidently says he is willing to resign if Digvijay does not lose his deposit. Five of the nine Assembly seats are with the Congress.

With Khattar accuses Hooda of being an outsider, Hooda responds by saying that he is the “son-in-law” of Sonipat (his wife is from the constituency) and that the bachelor Khattar cannot appreciate such important social ties in Hindu society.