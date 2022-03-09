Rohaniya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rohaniya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rohaniya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Surendra Narayan Singh. The Rohaniya seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

rohaniya Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra Narayan Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 4,50,18,299 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amirchand Patel IND 13 12th Pass 49 Rs 14,40,54,341 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Krishna Patel IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 14,48,80,601 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 6,59,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+ Mahendra Singh Patel SP 1 Literate 49 Rs 1,57,54,091 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,93,330 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parwati Devi IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 31,74,758 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Narayan IND 0 Literate 61 Rs 84,518 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 14,65,08,453 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Praveen Kumar Pandey Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangita Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 44,44,845 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seva Ram Singh Shoshit Samaj Dal 0 Doctorate 58 Rs 20,75,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ Umesh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 71,000 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

rohaniya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anupriya Singh AD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 93,08,462 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhay Patel SBSP 4 8th Pass 41 Rs 13,98,919 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Sharma NCP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devnath JD(U) 2 Literate 44 Rs 19,70,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Hiralal Yadav CPM 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 4,56,806 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durga RVLP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 15,50,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 6,400 ~ 6 Thou+ Ghunni Ram Prajapati LPSP 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 25,50,700 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulab Sonkar IND 3 Literate 60 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Hira Lal INC 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 2,59,21,700 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Dubey SSCP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 17,82,076 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi SP 3 Post Graduate 35 Rs 40,49,610 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 5,44,553 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mohd. Akbal IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 15,42,622 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murari Lal Bind PMSP 0 Graduate 39 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra Pandey LD 0 8th Pass 39 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,25,841 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puneet Kumar Pandey IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant BSP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,23,70,271 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,56,446 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sanjay Rai BJP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,11,34,820 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,02,591 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shyam Awadh Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 53,80,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Maurya RSMD 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 22,66,460 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 28,273 ~ 28 Thou+ Sunil Kumar "sonu Maurya" RLM 1 Graduate 29 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 95,400 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

