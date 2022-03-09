Robertsganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Robertsganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Robertsganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bhupesh Kumar. The Robertsganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Robertsganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

robertsganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Athar Peace Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 24,58,150 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avinash Kushwaha SP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 6,18,45,879 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 38,58,019 ~ 38 Lacs+ Avinash Shukla BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 6,69,95,466 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,78,746 ~ 1 Crore+ Bhupesh Chaubey BJP 2 Graduate 46 Rs 1,22,10,118 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,70,408 ~ 29 Lacs+ Harendra Mishra Rashtrawadi Party of India 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 19,87,600 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar INC 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 54,05,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Devi Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 57 Rs 31,69,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Agrawal AAP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 40,22,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 38,13,225 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ Vijay Shanker Yadav CPI 0 Graduate 44 Rs 11,26,641 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Robertsganj candidate of from Bhupesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Robertsganj Election Result 2017

robertsganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhupesh Kumar BJP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 12,00,032 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avinash Kushvaha SP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,94,10,604 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bindu Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 4,43,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 1,21,56,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaudari Yashvant Singh RLD 3 12th Pass 60 Rs 1,77,28,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,76,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Kailash Nath Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 19,43,500 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kali Prasad CPI 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 3,01,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M Ayub Khan IND 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 44,01,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M.s. Rajan Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navnit Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,37,57,119 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,75,619 ~ 23 Lacs+ Prabha Shankar Sriwastva IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 24,20,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Dayal IND 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul NCP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shringar Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Dev IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 3,21,90,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Samriddhi Kushawaha IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Singh Patel IND 1 12th Pass 29 Rs 18,45,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 8,93,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Yadav BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,00,82,856 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 20,03,550 ~ 20 Lacs+ Tameshvar IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,85,330 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Robertsganj candidate of from Avinash Uttar Pradesh. Robertsganj Election Result 2012

robertsganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avinash SP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 81,34,725 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Akhilesh Alias Hiralal IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 12,84,514 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar RLM 4 Graduate 30 Rs 13,20,580 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok IJP 2 Post Graduate 36 Rs 19,58,500 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baliram GGP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 36,86,274 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 6,74,049 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bekteshwar IND 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 23,37,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuwaneshwar Prasad Gupt IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 43,93,057 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ekhlak Husain IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 9,40,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Ram JMM 7 8th Pass 46 Rs 6,26,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Jai Prakash Chaturvedi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 1,37,44,724 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaishri Prasad IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,32,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamla IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 12,64,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Kumar ASP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,10,025 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Pratap INC 1 Graduate 53 Rs 1,59,26,435 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshmi Kumar JKP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 4,68,41,596 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,30,41,548 ~ 1 Crore+ Mohammad Kalim Shekh CPI(ML)(L) 3 Literate 36 Rs 5,01,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukhtar QED 1 Literate 48 Rs 8,67,082 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Preeti LJP 0 Literate 41 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 3,62,642 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajmani IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 16,79,200 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 59,140 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh BSP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 2,01,44,380 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Saiyad Alam RUC 0 Literate 54 Rs 2,67,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Srikant AD 4 Graduate 43 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Surendra IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tameshwar IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 3,53,120 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Robertsganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Robertsganj Assembly is also given here..