In gaffe, Robert Vadra tweets out emoji of Paraguay flag with election selfie

"Using a Paraguay flag in my post was just an aberration. I very well know that you all know it was posted by mistake," Robert Vadra wrote in his second tweet.

Rober vadra, robert vadra uruguay flag, robert vardra uruguay flag tweet, robert vadra tweet, robert vadra trolled, robert vadra election selfie, lok sabha elections, election news, indian express
In his tweet, Robert Vadra urged people to exercise their franchise and also posted an emoji of a tricolour. (Photo: Screenshot)

Robert Vadra Sunday caste his vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections and, like everyone else, tweeted out a photograph of him showing off his inked finger along with an inspirational message. He urged people to exercise their franchise and also posted an emoji of a tricolour. However, the flag turned out to be that of Paraguay.

Although his first post was deleted, its screenshots kept circulating on social media. (Photo: Screenshot)

Vadra’s tweet drew flak from netizens, with some questioning if he knows how the flag of his country looks like. Taking a dig over a property-related case in which ED has quizzed him multiple times, a Twitter user even commented that the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi might be looking for land in Paraguay.Vadra soon realised his mistake and tweeted out a second picture in which he replaced it with the Indian flag. “Using a Paraguay flag in my post was just an aberration. I very well know that you all know it was posted by mistake,” he wrote in his second tweet.

Although his first post was deleted, its screenshots kept circulating on social media.

