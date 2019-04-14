Toggle Menu
Robert Vadra part of family, who would oppose his inclusion to party: Raj Babbar

In February, Vadra had said that he would start working on his entry into active politics after clearing his name in cases of alleged money laundering being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar Sunday said that party’s UP east General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra is part of the family and no one will oppose his inclusion in the party in future.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Babbar said, “Agar wo (Vadra) chahenge to party unke baare mein, zaroor chahegi ki wo parivaar ka hisaa hain, party mein sammilit karne ke liye kaun mana karega unko? (If Vadra would wish to join the party then the party will definitely think about it as he is a part of the family, and who would oppose his inclusion into the party?).

Babbar also said that people are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and she will be welcomed by the people the day she enters electoral politics. He also said that Priyanka would win from any seat if she gets into electoral politics.

In February, Robert Vadra had said that he would start working on his entry into active politics after clearing his name in cases of alleged money laundering being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a Facebook post, Vadra had written, “All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use… once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people.”

Vadra was also seen accompanying his wife and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi when the latter filed her nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

