Roads, power non-issues, this poll is about national security, says Yogi Adityanath

Attacking the alliance, Adityanath further told the crowd, “After results are declared on May 23, bua (Mayawati) would say that babua (Akhilesh) is the head of goons, while babua would say that bua is the symbol of corruption.”

Taking on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, the CM said that after coming to power in the state, instead of working for farmers, poor or youngsters, Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against terrorists. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a rally at Domariyaganj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said that issues such as roads, electricity, drainage are not significant in this election, as it is more about national security and choosing a dynamic leader.

“Yeh desh ka chunao hai, kisi vyakti ka nahi, Yashashvi netritva dene ke liye chunao… aur is chunao mein naali, khadanja, sadak, bijli yeh mudde bahut mayene nahi rakhte.. iske liye desh ki suraksha mehatvapurna hai (This is the election of the country and not of an individual. This poll is to choose a dynamic leader and in this election issues of drainage, road or electricity are not significant… in this election, national security is of utmost importance),” said Adityanath.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Taking on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, the CM said that after coming to power in the state, instead of working for farmers, poor or youngsters, Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against terrorists.

He further alleged that Congress, SP as well as BSP are all soft on terror and it is no less than “deshdroh”.

He further alleged that Congress, SP as well as BSP are all soft on terror and it is no less than "deshdroh".

Attacking the alliance, Adityanath further told the crowd, "After results are declared on May 23, bua (Mayawati) would say that babua (Akhilesh) is the head of goons, while babua would say that bua is the symbol of corruption." He also urged the crowd not to waste their vote on Congress.

