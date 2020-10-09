RLSP, BSP, AIMIM open new front in Bihar

The RLSP is likely to contest on the maximum number of seats, followed by BSP and AIMIM.

The RLSP, BSP and AIMIM have joined hands with two other parties to announce a front called the Grand Democratic Secular Front.

The Jantantrik Party and Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic are other constituents of the front, which has announced Kushwaha as its Chief Minister face.

The RLSP is likely to contest on the maximum number of seats, followed by BSP and AIMIM. While Kushwaha would field candidates across the state, the BSP would focus on constituencies bordering UP and the ones with a sizeable Dalit population.

The AIMIM would focus on the Seemanchal belt of Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar and some seats of the Mithilanchal region of Darbhanga Madhubani. The Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic, led by former MP Devendra Yadav, would field candidates mainly in Madhubani and Darbhanga. The Jantantrik Party would field candidates in areas bordering UP.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said at a joint press meet on Thursday, “Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar and BJP have wasted 30 years of the state. Socio-economic condition and the education system needs an overhaul.”

RLSP chief Kushwaha yet again stressed on overhauling the education system of Bihar. “Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar failed to revamp the education system,” said Kushwaha.

