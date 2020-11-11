RJD’s social engineering tactics shows mixed results

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap with others at an election campaign meeting in Vaishali on November 5. (Photo: PTI)

Much of the conversation in the run-up to the polls was centred around whether the RJD-led alliance was able to spread its influence beyond its conventional Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) voter base. On Tuesday, as results trickled in, a senior party leader said, “Barring leaders with individual clout, many of these seats did not come off for us. There will be time for analysis, but in the first two phases, we won 90 seats. It is the third phase where we fell very short, with less than 30 seats when we expected 50. Some of this is due to the AIMIM factor, but this is a region we will have to look at, and whether candidates who lost did so because of this caste factor or for other region-specific issues.”

“It cannot be that caste combinations worked for us in two phases but did not in the third phase,” the leader added.

Among some of the results, while Bhumihar heavyweight Anant Singh, who faces many criminal cases, won from Mokama as was expected, as did Beena Singh, a Rajput and wife of Rama Singh, from Mahnar. But Binod Mishra (Alinagar) lost to Mishri Lal Yadav of VIP by 3,101 votes, and in Bahadurpur, Ramesh Choudhary lost to JD(U)’s Madan Sahni.

Vishwa Mohan Kumar lost from Pipra, even as Vijay Kumar Mandal of RJD won in Dinara, primarily riding on former BJP leader Rajendra Prasad Singh (LJP) eating into more than 50,000 votes from the nearest LJP candidate. Among non-Yadav candidates are Sameer Kumar Mahaseth (Madhubani), Sanjay Kumar Gupta (Belsand), and Shashi Kumar Singh (Sugauli).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.