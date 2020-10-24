RJD poll manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, equal pay for equal work

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party manifesto on Saturday. (ANI)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) promised to build a “new Bihar” by bringing in overall development in the party manifesto that it released for the Bihar assembly elections in Patna on Saturday. “Our party’s resolution is to bring overall development to the state and create a new stunning Bihar,” RJD leader said.

Titled as ‘Hamara Pran (Our resolution), the 16-page manifesto focuses on issues like employment, women empowerment, agro-industry, education, smart village, Panchayati Rajm poverty, community development and healthcare services.

“This is not a manifesto, it is our pledge to bring a change which is set to become true. Every sector has been taken into consideration while preparing this so that we can make Bihar a happy, better and prosperous state. In our manifesto, Lalu ji and Rabri Ji’s message has also been given to the people of Bihar,” Tejashwi said. Follow Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates

राजद का संकल्प-

समग्र विकास एकमात्र विकल्प! आओ मिलकर कदम बढ़ाएँ

तेजस्वी संग नया बिहार बनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/OIVTfdxkVy — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 24, 2020

The party’s vision document aincludes Tejashwi’s promise of 10 lakh jobs and equal pay for equal work among other things. “I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of the promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet. This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present,” he said.

“People used to make fun that from where we will generate employment. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs,” the RJD leader said, adding there are employment opportunities for teachers, professors, junior engineers, doctors, nurses lab technicians.

Launched on October 17, the manifesto of Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar – the RJD, Congress, and Left parties — promised to provide 10 lakh permanent jobs, which would include filling up of 4.5 lakh vacancies that opened up under the NDA and further create 5.5 lakh permanent positions.

The BJP, LJP and JD(U) have also released their manifestos. The BJP has promised free COVID vaccination for the people of Bihar in its manifesto. It has also promised the appointment of 3 lakh teachers in schools and higher institutions. A large chunk of the 19 lakh job opportunities is supposed to come from the promise of developing farmer producer organisation supply chains.

While the JD(U) has promised to open skill training centers and promoting entrepreneurship among women. Giving details, the manifesto promised that it would open center of excellence in the Industrial Training Institut (ITIs) in every district and Polytechnic at Sub Division levels to provide training to youths in the advance technology of optical fibre, solar, internet banking, and transformer manufacturing, among others to perk up the chance to get employment.

The LJP, on the other hand, has dubbed a vision document of “Bihar First, Bihari First”, promising a caste- and religion-free society and all-round development. It promises a film city and coaching city in Bihar on the pattern of Kota; reservation in promotions to SC/STs; hiring for all government vacancies; an overhaul of the education system with local dialects in school syllabus, wi-fi in SC/ST schools, and a Bachelor of Education college in every district; a dialysis centre at sub-divisional level; health coverage of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per year; sponsorship for mass weddings at block level; and FIRs against officials if files not cleared on time.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd