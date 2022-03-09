Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rishikesh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Premchand Aggarwal . The Rishikesh seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Rishikesh ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rishikesh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Singh Rana Uttarakhand Janata Party 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,15,47,206 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 70,82,012 ~ 70 Lacs+ Babli Devi Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 15,15,230 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jagjeet Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,13,69,948 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,89,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jayendra Chand Ramola INC 4 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,05,96,948 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,12,931 ~ 27 Lacs+ Kadam Singh SP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 10,95,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanak Dhanai Uttarakhand Janekta Party 4 Post Graduate 27 Rs 78,44,269 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 13,64,856 ~ 13 Lacs+ Prem Chand Aggarwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 5,03,88,527 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raje Singh Negi AAP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 63,85,330 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 50,20,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sandeep Basnet IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 5,35,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Srivastava Nyaydharmsabha 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 98,10,484 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 38,800 ~ 38 Thou+ Shri Mohan Singh Aswal UKD 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,13,04,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Rawat IND 0 Graduate 68 Rs 74,00,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rishikesh candidate of from Premchand Aggarwal Uttarakhand. Rishikesh Election Result 2017

rishikesh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Premchand Aggarwal BJP 2 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,24,06,964 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,32,509 ~ 7 Lacs+ Gurucharan NCP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 22,50,835 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallan Bhardwaj Rajbhar BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 93,03,622 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 12,28,600 ~ 12 Lacs+ Mohit Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 23,87,07,359 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 10,10,804 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad Gairola UKD 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 24,24,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajpal Singh Kharola INC 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,06,59,757 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,17,172 ~ 28 Lacs+ Ram Krishana Tiwari Sarv Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Gupta IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,34,04,864 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,79,968 ~ 43 Lacs+ Usha Aswal IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,13,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijaylaxmi Gusain IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 21,50,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Tiwari IND 1 Graduate 28 Rs 15,60,833 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,87,078 ~ 1 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Rishikesh candidate of from Premchand Aggarwal Uttarakhand. Rishikesh Election Result 2012

rishikesh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Premchand Aggarwal BJP 3 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,33,03,143 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,44,107 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ajay Kathuria IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 80,94,500 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kalura UKDP 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 2,83,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arti JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 5,54,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Deep Sharma IND 11 Post Graduate 52 Rs 12,36,804 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,29,340 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gopal Purohit IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,04,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kripal Singh Rawat IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,02,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallan Bharadwaj Rajbhar BSP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 31,46,979 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 16,37,269 ~ 16 Lacs+ Naresh Chandra Baloni AITC 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Kharola INC 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 40,88,080 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsharan Bhatt IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 66,475 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Pokhriyal IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobha Ram Raturi SaSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 81,30,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Surandra Singh Kaintura UtRM 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,04,29,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 61,65,958 ~ 61 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra Dabral IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 73,07,587 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ Virender Bhardwaj LJP 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 51,21,500 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vishwanath Raturi (babloo) SP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,23,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kumar Uniyal IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Rishikesh Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Rishikesh Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rishikesh Assembly is also given here.