Rise and rise of Kesto, TMC leader who speaks his mind, and gets away

For three days, April 28 to April 30, Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal was under the Election Commission’s (EC) watch, without his mobile phones. However, Mandal used the phones of his “boys” to coordinate electioneering in the district on April 29, when clashes were reported from Nanoor, Ilambajar and other areas.

Mandal’s confinement came after the EC received complaints from other parties, particularly the BJP. Every now and then, especially when there is an election to be fought and won, Mandal’s audacious statements keep both the opposition and his voters on their toes.

In a recent meeting, he urged school teachers on poll duty to allow his workers to poll “not much, just 500-600 votes”. During the 2016 Assembly elections, he had told his boys, “If somebody comes, you should play the drums” — a statement that was interpreted as an instruction to resort to violence if required.

This election season, he asked his supporters to offer “nakuldana” (a sugary ball usually served as prasad) and water to all — again interpreted as a threat. However, he has been more blunt in the past. In 2013, Mandal threatened to cut off hands of Congress workers — a party he once belonged to.

What catapulted him to recognition was Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s indulgent statement soon after: “Kesto (as Mandal is better known) is not well, he has to move around with an oxygen cylinder because the oxygen does not flow to his brain.”

Mandal has not lost that rapport with the TMC supremo. A few days ago, while canvassing in Birbhum district, Banerjee said, “The only person I know here is Kesto. Whatever your issue, go to him.” With polling over in Birbhum, Mandal is now headed to Bishnupur where Trinamool turncoat Soumitra Khan is contesting on a BJP ticket.

The TMC leader was most recently in the news after former Trinamool MP from Bolpur and now BJP candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra touched his feet in Bolpur, triggering speculation. Referring to Mandal as Kesto kaka (uncle), Hazra said he called on him because he recently lost his mother. Caught on the wrong foot, a day later he said he had been sidled into the photo-op.

Mandal, however, said doors are open for Hazra’s “homecoming”, an interesting statement given the fact that he has no love lost for Hazra. He did ensure Hazra’s win in the 2014 general election, but that was putting the party’s interests above his own dislike. When The Indian Express met him last month in his swanky office near Bolpur police station, Mandal had said, “I never liked him (Hazra). I did not want him to contest here. But didi trusted Mukul (Roy) and it was his idea.” Wily political strategist that he is, Mandal knows the talk of a “homecoming” would make both Hazra and the BJP uncomfortable with each other.

Mandal, who began as a local strongman, was one of the earliest to leave the Congress and join the Trinamool after its formation. And he is now one of the few in the party who can be vocal about his opinion even when it is not in consonance with that of the Trinamool supremo.

In Birbhum district, the tall idol at the Kali Puja organised by Mandal every year is the pride of Bolpur.

The Trinamool brass in Birbhum and outside knows that every election in the district is essentially his to win or lose; yet, Mandal has never sought a ticket for himself. He says, “I am not even interested in fighting elections.”

He probably does not need to.

According to the BJP candidate from Bolpur, Ramprasad Das, Mandal is the “DM and SP” of Birbhum, who had made it impossible for BJP to hold meetings and rallies, with bus owners refusing to give their buses and landowners being threatened into withdrawing their no-objection certificates.

Mandal, who oversaw the Trinamool’s campaign in Bolpur and Birbhum, said, “I have so far attended 44 meetings, each with 1-2 lakh people. I did not take the candidates along; if I did, they might get the impression that people are coming for them.”

The arrogance is not without reason. Mandal has a strong hold over the district, particularly its tribal population, partly because he listens to their voice.

In 2006, tribals in Aamkhoi village stumbled upon wood fossils from 15-20 million years ago (Miocene age) and refused to part with what had been dug out of their land. For long, the artefacts stayed in the open after they were excavated. After the Trinamool came to power in 2011, Mandal got the state government to approve a fossil park in the area. The park is still a work in progress but the villagers of Aamkhoi are grateful to Mandal.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, rice mills around Bolpur turned into lunch halls as an estimated 10,000 people from across the district poured into the town for a meal. The occasion was the shraddh of Mandal’s mother, who died days before his district voted.