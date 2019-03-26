Rework LS list, BJP high command tells Delhi unit

The BJP central leadership has asked the Delhi state unit to rework a list of 21 names it had sent to the high command, recommending people who could be fielded as candidates from the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital, sources said, adding that the reason appears to be many election committee members recommending their own names.

Senior leaders, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP organisational secretary Siddharthan and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, had been sent the list of probables on Friday. Among the names given for consideration from New Delhi constituency were Delhi BJP in-charge and national vice-president Shyam Jaju, Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia, and MP Meenakshi Lekhi. All three are also part of the election committee tasked with sending the high command the list of names.

Other names in the list of probables were of general secretaries Ravinder Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Kuljeet Chahal from East Delhi, and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta. All three are also in the election committee that comprises 15 senior leaders of the party.

The day the names were given to the central leadership was also when cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP. However, his name was not in the list of 21 probables sent by the Delhi BJP’s election committee. He is likely to be fielded from New Delhi constituency, but a section of the state leadership is learnt to have raised objections to a celebrity been considered for the ticket.

Sources said the central leadership was not happy with the way the Gambhir issue was handled by the state unit. Sources said this was among the reasons why the central leadership has deferred the date of announcement of candidates. “While the announcement was expected today, it will now take two-three more days,” a source said.

Campaigning is on in full swing, though, with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari set to address Northeast Delhi workers at Yamuna Vihar District Office on Tuesday.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will address workers in East Delhi, which has once again fuelled speculation that he will be shifting from Chandni Chowk to this constituency. He has been an MLA from Krishna Nagar constituency, which falls in East Delhi, from 1993 to 2013.