Return of farmers’ security cheques: Polls approaching, farmers in Punjab intensify protest against banks

Punjab farmers continue to protest outside branches of Punjab Agricultural Development Bank (PADB) across the state despite State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) telling High Court that the banks have decided to return security cheques collected from farmers with landholdings of less than five acres or against loan liabilities up to Rs 10 lakh.

With polls approaching, the protests are only slated to pick up pace in the coming months. Shingaara Singh Maan, Bathinda president of BKU (Ugrahan), said, ”We plan to start indefinite dharna in CM’s hometown Patiala from March 25 onwards.”

Earlier, seven farmer unions had given a call for dharnas outside PADB branches from March 5 to March 15. On Tuesday, these seven farmer unions started an indefinite dharna outside PADB’s land mortgage branch in Bathinda. “We stage dharnas outside different branches of PADB. So far, dharnas have been held in six different places in Bathinda, two each in Mansa and Sangrur. From March 11, dharnas have started at more than 30 PADB branches across the state specially in Bathinda, Barnala, Muktsar, Sangrur,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

About the Bathinda protest, Maan said, ”As of now less than 500 farmers have been given their signed bank cheques back, while the number of such farmers in Bathinda and areas around it is more than 15,000. Punjab National Bank has started returning cheques, while PADB is delaying it and hence we have started this dharna.”

Officials of PADB said that a state-level meeting of bank managers is slated for March 13 in Chandigarh. Mann said, “So far we have started day and night dharna outside the bank branch and if our demands will not be met, we will gherao the staff as well. However, as Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, I don’t think that government will mess with us at this time. So let’s wait for the results of Wednesday’s meeting.”

Also on Wednesday, BKU (Dakaunda) plans to gherao the chief agriculture officer in all districts to seek commencement of paddy sowing from June 1 as against PAU recommendation of June 20.