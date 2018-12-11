Results of five states will determine course of 2019 elections, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the results of the Assembly elections of five states, to be announced on Tuesday, will determine the course of the general elections due to be held in 2019.

“Results of Assembly elections will tell mood of the nation. We will remove BJP from power and show them their place in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi said at an event where Associated Journals Limited announced the re-launch of Hindi newspaper Navjivan.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was also present at the event.

“Anger is increasing in the country. Main reason of this anger is that the government is not able to provide employment to youngsters, it is the core challenge before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While China provides employment to 50,000 persons in 24 hours, Indian government provides employment to 450 persons in 24 hours. This won’t work”, Rahul said.

“You will see, the elections have recently taken place. India will give its message and will give it clearly,” Rahul said.

He said: “We will beat the BJP and show them their place, but we have to go beyond this and think about two big issues — employment and the farmers, Modi government considers the farmers as a liability.”

He added, “From the land of Punjab, I want to say, be it the 21st century or the 22nd century, this country cannot move ahead without farmers…for jobs and farmers, Congress governments in states and at national level when our government will be formed, will have to work in a new way, with 21st century’s strategy and we can do this easily because we listen to the voice of India’s public.”