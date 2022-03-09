Resorts lined up, leaders rush to Uttarakhand and Goa as BJP, Cong brace for hung Houses

WITH EXIT polls predicting that Uttarakhand and Goa results would end in a dead heat, political parties in both state capitals started preparing Tuesday for post-election scenarios. In Goa, Congress candidates and party leaders would be gathering at a hotel on Wednesday, while the party was considering the same in Uttarakhand.

The Congress high command Tuesday deputed senior leaders ahead of the results to Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While Karnataka Congress chief D K Sivakumar, who has performed a similar role for the party in previous such situations, will be the special observer in Goa, general secretary Mukul Wasnik, senior Chhattisgarh leader T S Singh Deo and Vincent Pala have been deputed to Manipur. General secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera are to be stationed in Punjab, while Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda is in Dehradun.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jaipur on Monday, amid talk that Congress-ruled Rajasthan may host party leaders to prevent poaching attempts.

Explained Taking no chances

The Congress had burnt its hands in Goa in 2017 when the BJP had stolen a march over it to form the government despite the party emerging as single-largest. From 17 MLAs, the Congress had been reduced to two in the outgoing Assembly.

In Dehradun, the Congress watched with trepidation the entry into the picture of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya – who successfully engineered a split in the Congress ranks in 2016.

“All the Congress MLA will be staying in a resort in North Goa on Wednesday,” a party functionary said, adding that on Thursday, as results came in, all winning candidates would be reaching the party office.

A day earlier, AICC desk in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao had said the party would take a decision about moving its candidates to a common venue to ward off the BJP’s “dirty tricks”. However, on Tuesday, the party said Wednesday’s gathering was only to celebrate the birthday of leader Digambar Kamat. The Congress also held a meeting of its candidates and workers at a hotel in Bambolim Tuesday.

Vijayvargiya, who arrived in Dehradun on Sunday, has been meeting top state leaders including incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In 2016, the BJP national general secretary was said to have played a key role in the revolt within the Congress against its then CM Harish Rawat. As the state went under President’s Rule, an unhappy Rawat had been one of the reasons for the subsequent Congress collapse. In the 2017 elections, the party had won only 11 seats, with the BJP getting 57 of 70. In this election, Rawat is back front and centre in the Congress campaign.

Congress organisation general secretary Mathura Dutt Joshi told The Indian Express that the timing of Vijayvargiya’s visit to Uttarakhand was significant. He also said that if needed, the party would consider shifting its winning MLAs to “a secure location”.

“In 2016, Vijayvargiya stayed here for a month and left only after dislodging our government,” Joshi said.

Vijayvargiya said he had come to the state for training party workers for counting day. “Sometimes those participating are new workers,” he told the media.

In Goa, Congress election in-charge P Chidambaram reiterated that the party was open to talks with other parties ahead of counting, and discussions were already on. Speaking to NDTV, he said: “Our goal is to forge a non-BJP front and such efforts are going on in other parts of India. Why not make the same effort in Goa?”

Sitting BJP Goa CM Pramod Sawant travelled to Delhi Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After his meeting with Modi, he tweeted that he had briefed the PM “about BJP’s strong performance in Goa Assembly Polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the Govt… Under his dynamic leadership and guidance, we will continue to work for people’s welfare”.

Other senior party leaders will be meeting state poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. A senior Goa BJP leader said they have designed a “fool-proof strategy” to retain power. “We will not waste any time to decide our leader and will stake claim to form the government,” a senior BJP leader said.

Trinamool Congress Goa chief Kiran Kandolkar claimed his party would win seven-eight seats and their ally MGP another four-five, “after which we will bargain for the chief ministerial post, if any party wants our support”. Kandolkar said that unlike other parties, the TMC hadn’t asked its MLAs to head to the party office after the results, but go ahead with their celebrations first.

“We don’t fear that our candidates will leave the party. We also know that no one can form the next government without the support of the TMC and MGP,” Kandolkar said.

Exit polls have suggested a tough fight in Uttarakhand with none giving either the Congress or the BJP more than 40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. No party has retained power in Uttarakhand since its formation in 2000.

In Goa too, pollsters predicted that neither the BJP nor the Congress would see a comfortable win in the 40-member Assembly.

(With ENS Delhi, PTI inputs)