Residents’ body slams AAP over green goals

The United Residents for Joint Action (URJA), the apex body of over 2,500 RWAs, Thursday expressed disappointment over the AAP’s environmental goals listed in its manifesto.

The residents’ group, which earlier released a People’s Green Manifesto 2020, made the announcement after analysing manifestos of AAP, BJP and Congress.

“Kejriwal has said he will tackle air pollution but it isn’t mentioned in a lot of detail in the manifesto. A lot of things there in the last manifesto have gone missing,” said URJA’s Aarti Khosla. She said the three parties have initiatives to “increase public transport and e-vehicles and stop waste burning”.

Khosla said AAP has not included targets for solar and renewable energy as well as the promise of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority to streamline all modes of transport — both of which figured in their previous manifesto. As per the analysis, AAP does not have a roadmap to reduce private vehicles or stop waste from being sent to landfills despite orders by the NGT, among others.

The report states that of the three parties, Congress “comes out on top with most concrete… promises”.

Atul Goyal, president of URJA, said, “Through this analysis, we are getting to understand which political party is presenting itself as most concerned about the environment.”

