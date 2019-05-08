Request voters to not vote for a PM who has lost his mental balance: Prakash Ambedkar

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the statements made by him during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday said voters should ensure that a person who has lost his mental balance does not become the Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of VBA leaders in Pune on Tuesday, Ambedkar, while responding to a query on Modi raking up his caste and levelling corruption allegations against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during the campaign, said, “I appeal to voters to think whether they want a person who has lost his mental balance as the Prime Minister of the country. I am of the opinion that a person who has lost his mental balance should not be made the Prime Minister. To ensure that, voters should not elect candidates of that party. It is my request to voters that they should not vote for a Prime Minister who has lost his mental balance.”

He added, “The campaigning during the ongoing elections has fallen so low…”.

When queried about the actions of the Election Commission, which has faced charges of not acting on complaints against senior BJP leaders, the Dalit leader said there was a need to hold a debate on the role of the poll panel in conducting the election. “The Election Commission is behaving like the jack of all trades. The administration is unable to take up any relief work without the permission of the Election Commission, citing the Model Code of Conduct which is in place. The polling in Maharashtra is over and ideally the election code should have been relaxed the day after the polling, but the administration has to take permission for taking up drought relief work. One should understand it’s a natural calamity,” said Ambedkar.

The VBA leader said he didn’t believe that Supriya Sule, the NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat and daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, will lose the seat she has held for 10 years. “Pawar has done a lot of development work in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. I don’t think the NCP will be defeated in Baramati,” he said.

Ambedkar, the chief of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, could not reach a seat-sharing agreement with the NCP-Congress alliance despite efforts by both sides. The VBA, an umbrella body of small political parties, ended up contesting in 37 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.