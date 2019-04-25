Repolling at one booth in Cooch Behar on April 29

The Chief Electoral Office on Wednesday announced that a repoll will be conducted in booth No. 181 at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on April 29. The BJP had alleged that women voters were not able to cast vote in that booth during the poll on April 11.

West Bengal recorded 81.97 per cent of polling in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday in Bengal. Five constituencies — Balurghat, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad — went to polls on Tuesday.

The Election Commission officials while sharing the final figures on Wednesday said the first phase polling concluded successfully.

Balurghat recorded 83.61 per cent, Malda Uttar 80.28 per cent, Malda Dakshin recorded 81.01 per cent, Jangipur recorded 80.69 per cent and Murshidabad recorded 84.33 per cent of polling.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Commission is satisfied with the scrutiny of the first phase of polls in Cooch Behar and will be holding a repoll in only one booth at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

The BJP had demanded a repoll for 350 booths in Cooch Behar.