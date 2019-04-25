Toggle Menu
Repolling at one booth in Cooch Behar on April 29https://indianexpress.com/elections/repolling-at-one-booth-in-cooch-behar-on-april-29-lok-sabha-elections-5693327/

Repolling at one booth in Cooch Behar on April 29

The Election Commission officials while sharing the final figures on Wednesday said the first phase polling concluded successfully.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Duped investors in Odisha village may not vote due to death threats
The Election Commission officials said the first phase polling concluded successfully. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The Chief Electoral Office on Wednesday announced that a repoll will be conducted in booth No. 181 at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on April 29. The BJP had alleged that women voters were not able to cast vote in that booth during the poll on April 11.

West Bengal recorded 81.97 per cent of polling in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday in Bengal. Five constituencies — Balurghat, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad — went to polls on Tuesday.

Click here for more election news

The Election Commission officials while sharing the final figures on Wednesday said the first phase polling concluded successfully.

Balurghat recorded 83.61 per cent, Malda Uttar 80.28 per cent, Malda Dakshin recorded 81.01 per cent, Jangipur recorded 80.69 per cent and Murshidabad recorded 84.33 per cent of polling.

Advertising

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Commission is satisfied with the scrutiny of the first phase of polls in Cooch Behar and will be holding a repoll in only one booth at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

The BJP had demanded a repoll for 350 booths in Cooch Behar.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will make Sukhbir, Harsimrat bite the dust in polls: Captain Amarinder
2 BJP bringing in goons and guns for votes: CM Mamata Banerjee
3 Congress candidate from Lucknow vows to build Vajpayee statue