Replace Jalandhar candidate with leader of our community or won’t support: Valmikis

After the announcement of MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh as Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, party infighting over this ticket intensified Sunday with members of the Valmiki community demanding that the current candidate be replaced with the leader of their community by April 20 or “face the consequences”.

Advertising

Their demand came a day after several Congress leaders made a beeline to placate former MP Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, who has also expressed his annoyance over not getting this ticket.

The Valmiki community also demanded that of the state’s four reserved seats, two should be given to them.

The Mazhabi and Valmiki Society Punjab on Sunday said that their community — which has a large vote bank — will not support the Congress candidate for Jalandhar seat if he is not replaced with the leader of their community.

“We will sit at home and our community leaders will not support the Congress candidate this time…why always the people of one community (Ravidassia) among all Schedule Caste communities are considered whenever there is a question of distributing tickets during Lok Sabha and Punjab Assembly elections?” asked Kittu Grewal, chairperson of the society, who had also applied for a ticket from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur seats.

Grewal, who is former president of the Mahila Congress Punjab and currently national coordinator and in-charge in Madhya Pradesh, said that the party has been ignoring the Valmiki community in every election and never gave a ticket to single person from their community during Lok Sabha elections in the past as well.

“Our community will no longer play second fiddle in the Schedule Caste politics of the state. Our resentment is a wake up call for all those who have taken the community for granted since decades,” she said, adding, “As per our population there should be equal distribution of tickets.”

In Doaba, around 37 per cent of the total votes belong to Dalit communities in which the Ravidassias have the upper hand.

According to a 2011 census report, there are of the 52.08 lakh population of Doaba region, 19.48 lakh or around 37 per cent, are Dalits. Of the 19.48 lakh Dalits, 11.88 lakh belong to the Ravidassia community, 4.56 lakh are from the Valmikis community and the remaining 3.04 lakh belong to other Dalit castes.

Political observers said that if one party will agree to their demands, others will have to follow to stay in the competition.

In Punjab, there are four reserved seats including two of the Doaba region (which has four districts including Jalandahr, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr, i.e Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur), Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot. The Valimiki community is demanding a 50 per cent share.